Fernandinho honoured with mosaic ahead of final Manchester City appearance

Manchester City have honoured Fernandinho with a special mosaic ahead of his final appearance for the club against Aston Villa.

Fernandinho has been a key player for City since joining the club from Shakhtar Donetsk back in 2013, featuring in 382 games across all competitions.

32 of those outings have come in 2021-22 as he's helped Pep Guardiola's side fight for silverware across multiple fronts once again, but he has decided against extending his contract beyond the summer.

How have City honoured Fernandinho?

The Manchester outfit have paid tribute to Fernandinho by unveiling a mosaic of him at the City Football Academy.

The art piece, which was created by local Manchester sculptor Mark Kennedy, depicts the Brazilian celebrating his goal in a 7-2 Premier League victory over Stoke City in 2017.

Fernandinho is the sixth City player to receive such an honour after Yaya Toure, Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

In recognition of his nine years at the Club, @fernandinho was presented with a mosaic inspired by his goal in our 7-2 victory over Stoke City in 2017, which won the Club’s Goal of the Season award for 2017/18 💙#ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022

What has Fernandinho said?

Fernandinho has been humbled by the tribute and feels it is a fitting way to end his time at Etihad Stadium where he has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

“To have a mosaic and pitch in my honour here at the City Football Academy is an incredible gesture, and I am very grateful to the Club. I could never have imagined this when I signed," he told the club website.

“It’s been an amazing period of my life and coming to Manchester City was the best decision I have ever made. This is a special way to bring an end to my time here.”

Article continues below

What's next for Fernandinho?

Fernandinho will pick up a fifth Premier League winners' medal if City beat Aston Villa on the final day of the season, with second-placed Liverpool hoping for a slip up as they take on Wolves.

The 37-year-old is planning to return to his homeland thereafter, having recently expressed his desire to be closer to his family, with his former club Atletico Paranaense thought to be leading the race for his signature.

Further reading