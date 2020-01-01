Fernandes opens up on trophy ambitions at Barca & taking inspiration from Busquets

The Brazilian midfielder is looking forward to beginning his career at Camp Nou after a brief loan spell at Real Valladolid

Matheus Fernandes has opened up on his trophy ambitions at Barca while revealing that he takes inspiration from his "personal hero" Sergio Busquets.

Barca reached an agreement to sign Fernandes from Palmeiras for an initial €7 million (£6m/$8m) fee in the winter transfer window.

With the 22-year-old's transfer to Camp Nou not being finalised until July, he was sent out on loan to for the second half of the 2019-20 campaign, but was made to wait for his debut amid the coronavirus crisis.

More teams

Fernandes was eventually handed his first taste of Spanish football when Valladolid were beaten 1-0 by at Wanda Metropolitano on June 20, and went on to appear in two more games for the club before joining up with his new team-mates at Barca.

The Brazilian is hoping he can help the Blaugrana fight for silverware across multiple fronts in the coming years, and would like to see out the remainder of his playing days in Catalonia after completing his "dream" move.

Fernandes told Barca's official website: "I want to win major trophies. It has always been my dream to play for Barca, and now I have got that chance I want to make the best impression possible - and if possible finish my career here."

"I have always had ambition and I always wanted to play alongside such great players, the kind of players that influenced me as a kid, and to follow in their footsteps.

"When I heard Barca was interested it was so rewarding to know that I have been doing things right. Because if a big club comes calling, that’s because you have been doing a good job."

The former Palmeiras star went on to admit that although he always looked up to Barca legends Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi, Busquets was the man he always tried to model himself upon.

"I have admired many players, but most of all Busquets," said Fernandes. "I always took inspiration from Busquets. There were others, like Xavi, Iniesta and Messi, who were all role models for me.

Article continues below

"I am so proud that people compare me to such a great player, my personal hero. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to do what he did in a Barca shirt, but I hope to have a good career here, doing all I can to make a contribution to FC ."

The midfielder added on the challenge of playing in 's top flight: "I had always dreamed of coming here and playing for Barca in La Liga.

"I think this is where the best football in the world is played. I had a few doubts before coming onto the field for the first time, but once you get the ball and hear the fans behind you, you know what to do and it all goes right. I think this is one of the best leagues in the world."