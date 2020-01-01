Fernandes defends Lingard from critics after seeing Man Utd team-mate end barren goal run

The Portuguese midfielder was delighted to see an England international find the target in a crucial Premier League victory over Leicester

Bruno Fernandes believes Jesse Lingard is unfairly singled out for criticism, with the midfielder delighted to see a much-maligned colleague get back among the goals against Leicester.

The Red Devils knew that a positive result was required from a trip to the King Power Stadium in order to secure Champions League qualification.

Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot against the Foxes, before Lingard settled any nerves late on when he capitalised on a mistake from Kasper Schmeichel to wrap up a 2-0 win.

That effort was the international’s first in the Premier League since December 2018, with a lengthy barren run seeing the 27-year-old fall under the microscope for all of the wrong reasons.

Lingard has admitted to finding the going tough at times, with many picking him out as an easy scapegoat, but Fernandes believes the perfect response has been offered to the detractors.

The Portuguese playmaker told MUTV: "Of course it's a mistake from the keeper also but if Jesse doesn't go there the goal doesn't come so it's for this we work.

"For me Jesse deserved this goal because of what he works for all week, for all the comments everyone is saying about him and other players because they don't play too much or they don't play good enough.

"I think this is the reason Jesse scored because we're training hard, training hard to help all the team."

Fernandes’ second-half spot-kick on the final day of the Premier League season was his 10th goal in just 20 appearances for United.

A stunning contribution has been made to the collective cause on the back of his January arrival, but the 25-year-old is not one to dwell on the past and will continue to look forward.

Quizzed on his goal return, Fernandes said – with United now readying themselves for the resumption of competition: "I think the most important one will be the next.

"I'm always thinking about the next one. I'm happy, all goals are important in different ways.

"It was important for us and for me to score this goal because it gives us the chance to be more calm in the game."

The Red Devils will be back in action against LASK on August 5, with a 5-0 advantage in that contest meaning that they already have one foot in the quarter-finals and are a step closer to securing major silverware.