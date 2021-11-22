'Ferguson's power is minimal' - Ex-Man Utd star says club legend won't be consulted on Solskjaer replacement

Former Manchester United star Mikael Silvestre has claimed Sir Alex Ferguson won't be consulted in the club's managerial hiring decision.

While the ex-manager remains a hugely popular figure, Silvestre said he hold minimal power these days.

Meanwhile, departing executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is expected to be heavily involved in the decision-making process of finding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement.

What has been said?

“[Ferguson's] power is minimal," the former Red Devils defender said to L’Equipe. "He is part of the board, but he is not consulted about the change of coach.

"The last time he had any influence on the arrival of a coach was with David Moyes (in 2013). He is far from operational. He certainly had this privileged relationship with Ole, but he remains behind.”

Silvestre makes Ronaldo claim

When asked which legendary former team-mate was better, Silvestre said: “Easily, I can answer you Ronaldo, the Fenomeno. The original, the Brazilian. Because it is impressive of execution, precision and ingenuity. And it's impossible to stop him given the speed of his execution. It was good to be his team-mate and even to face him.

"He always had something to invent. Even playing on one leg he could work miracles."

Who is in charge at Man Utd right now?

Ex-midfielder Michael Carrick is tasked with leading United through this transition period, at least in the short-term.

Article continues below

“We evolved together," Silvestre said of Carrick. "Michael, he is a very humble and calm person, and he will bring serenity.

"He will prepare the team and give the best of himself. He is still in the learning phase but it will still give the team a boost."

Further reading