Ferguson: Premier League clubs will be looking closely at Aribo

The Nigeria midfielder is among the standout players in Steven Gerrard's squad and he has started every one of their league matches in this campaign

Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson has warned Rangers about how Joe Aribo will attract interest in England.

Aribo has been handed a starting role in each of the 12 matches he has played for the Gers so far this term and he has a contribution of a goal and an assist to his name.

While Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos continue to get the buzz in Steven Gerrard’s team, Ferguson – who had two playing stints at Rangers – credited the Super Eagles star for his work in the middle of the park.

The former Blackpool caretaker manager even cautioned the Gers about transfer interest from clubs in England.

“I just feel Joe Aribo is getting better and better with each game I see,” Ferguson said, via Football Fancast.

“A lot of people talk about Ryan Kent and [Alfredo] Morelos.

“I think Aribo is one player a lot of clubs down south will be looking closely at.”

A few weeks ago, Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa compared Aribo whom he played with at Charlton Athletic to African legend Yaya Toure.

“Having Gerrard as his manager at Rangers, that has made him go up another level," Konsa told Daily Record.

“Joe’s style is unique. When I was with him at Charlton he did remind me for a while of a left-footed Yaya Toure. But you don’t get a lot of midfielders like Joe, there aren’t many around.

“Like Toure, for a tall guy he’s got such great feet. But that languid style he’s got is actually fairly unique in the game.

“It took him quite a while to open up and start talking to everyone else. But we knew he had great ability. I remember thinking when I was there that it was only a matter of time before he broke into Charlton’s first team.

“The stuff he did on a pitch at times was unreal. It was like he was still playing street football. So we knew he’d go far in the game.”