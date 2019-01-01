Man Utd would be 'naive' to sack Solskjaer - Ferdinand

The former Red Devil says he'd be shocked if they parted ways with their coach even after a horror start to the season

Rio Ferdinand doesn’t believe that are naive enough to think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could turn the club around overnight and will give him time as a result.

Manchester United are in the midst of their worst start to a season in 30 years and take in the international break having won just two games this campaign, sitting in 12th place and just two points above the relegation zone.

It’s a far cry from the perennial champions that Solskjaer and Ferdinand played for, but the former centre-back wants to see the Norwegian given time.

"There's no way the club would have thought this would be rosy straight away, they're not naive enough to think that it was going to be a situation where he just changes it overnight," he told talkSPORT.

"This is definitely something where there is going to be early pain, there is going to be a situation where the results are not going to go our way, especially with the new recruitment that they've started to go with younger players.

"That's why I don't see there being a change straight away, I'd be very surprised if I wake up, open a paper or an app and see that he has gone so quickly."

Ferdinand identified 21-year-old Daniel James as possibly United’s best player this season.

Although he was fulsome in his praise of the former Swansea youngster, the 81-cap international said his prominence was evidence that United will need time, and stability, to return to prominence.

"They've got some good young ones, I don't think they expected what they have got from Daniel James so early, he's been very good and probably their most influential so far,” he added.

"What does that say about the squad? When you're buying someone from Swansea who was probably brought as someone who could flourish at a later date, who has now been forced into the forefront as the main man in the team at the moment.

"That says where United are at this minute and I think time is something that is needed. It's not afforded to too many people in the game at the moment.

"Ole probably needs another window to get more people in, shuffle the pack and get more out, then you can really start to judge him on that."

United resume their Premier League campaign with a visit from on October 20.