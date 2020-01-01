Ferdinand and Van Persie urge Pogba to speak out on 'mysterious' Man Utd situation

The French midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after missing the last two games through a reported ankle injury

Former stars Rio Ferdinand and Robin Van Persie have urged Paul Pogba to “speak out” about his current situation.

The midfielder missed the club’s victory over on Saturday, and was absent from the squad on their trip to on New Year’s Eve, despite travelling to to coach in a charity match involving his brothers.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained that the France international is out “for a while” with an ankle injury , but some of the club’s former players believe the situation needs to be cleared up as soon as possible.

Speaking on BT Sport before the encounter between the Gunners and United, both Ferdinand and Van Persie stressed that Pogba owes it to the club to speak up about his future.

“If I was someone sitting there advising Paul, I would say ‘Go and speak out, you’re your own man'," Ferdinand said.

"Your voice is going to be heard the loudest, don’t let your agent speak. Shut your agent down. You speak and add some clarity to this situation so the fans know where you are at, your teammates know where you’re at and the club, your manager and people that are important know where you are."

Van Persie then added: “It’s a bit mysterious to me. It’s not full answers from Ole, it’s always a grey area.

“I think it’s important that Paul speaks out himself and really says what he feels inside his body. Does he want to stay or does he want to go?”

Pogba has been linked with a return to since last summer, while several other top European clubs are reportedly interested in his signature this month.

With the midfielder missing the last two games, Ferdinand believes that Solskjaer and Pogba are telling the truth, but wants both to provide more clarity to those in and around the club.

“I just think Ole is reacting to what is happening around the player,” Ferdinand said. “Injuries have played their part, and it’s frustrating because he’s a talented player.

“And he’s a superstar and came for big money. I think he’s injured yeah.

“He went to a charity game two days ago, so they obviously knew two days ago minimum that he had an injury and he wouldn’t be able to play in this game and now Ole has just confirmed that he will miss four, five or six games probably.”