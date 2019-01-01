Fenerbahce winger Victor Moses buzzing after match-winning effort

The Chelsea loanee scored his second goal in the Turkish top-flight as the Yellow Canaries sealed their sixth league win of the season

Victor Moses has expressed his excitement after helping defeat Rizespor 3-2 in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

The international stepped forward to score the match-winning goal in the 84th minute after referee Halil Umut Meler pointed to the spot.

Moses who has now scored two league goals in , helped Fenerbahce secure a win after back-to-back draws in the league.

Although Ersun Yanal's side are still three points above the drop zone, the 28-year-old lauded the team's character and the fans for their support at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

"Massive win today, absolutely buzzing. Great character again from the lads and thanks to our incredible throughout the whole 90 minutes," Moses wrote on Instagram.

Moses has played eight matches across all competitions since his arrival from in January and he will be looking to make his seventh league appearance when Fenerbahce visit leaders for their next Turkish Super Lig tie on March 9.