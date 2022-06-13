Fenerbahce line up Marcelo transfer offer after Real Madrid exit

The 34-year-old's time at the Santiago Bernabeu has come to an end after 15 years and the Super Lig could be his next destination

Fenerbahce are preparing a contract offer for Brazilian full-back Marcelo, GOAL can confirm.

The 34-year-old has left Real Madrid, as he confirmed he would leave the Spanish side after the Champions League final victory against Liverpool last month.

Several clubs are interested in landing the legendary player, but a move to Turkey could be on the cards.

What do we know about Fenerbahce's interest in Marcelo?

The Istanbul club are set to make an official offer to Marcelo in the coming days.

Coach Jorge Jesus has urged the Super Lig team to sign the five-time Champions League winner.

The player's representatives expect an offer to be made by the end of the week.

Marcelo is open to continuing his career with the Turkish giants as he wants to play in the Champions League next season, but he is pushing for a salary of around €6 million (£5m/$6m).

Who else is interested in Marcelo?

Fenerbahce are not the only team eager to land the former Flamengo star, who spent 15 trophy-filled years at Madrid.

Article continues below

French side Marseille hope to bring him to Ligue 1 as coach Jorge Sampaoli has requested the club try to sign him.

There are also teams in Qatar trying to lure him to the Middle East and interest from Brazil, but Marcelo would rather remain in Europe.

Further reading