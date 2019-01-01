Fellaini marks Chinese Super League debut with opening goal

Marouane Fellaini needed little time to make his mark on the Chinese Super League as he opened the scoring on his Shandong Luneng debut.

The international left in February for a reported £10 million ($13.2m) having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And with his new side opening the Chinese top-flight season with a home match against Beijing Renhe, the former man was in the right place at the right time to put them ahead.

More to follow...