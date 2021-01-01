FC Goa's Juan Ferrando shifts focus to ATK Mohun Bagan after Jamshedpur win

A contended Juan Ferrando, after 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, said that his team needs to focus on the big match

A clinical performance saw rout 3-0 in the (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday. By the virtue of the victory, the Gaurs moved to the third spot in the table with 18 points from 11 outings.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando was a happy man after the result.

"I'm happy today because we have three points and we exploited the space and controlled some important moments of the game," Juan Ferrando said after the game.

Jorge Ortiz started for FC Goa in place of star striker Igor Angulo and shone on the day with a brace. Ferrando revealed that Angulo was not keeping well for the last two days.

"Igor was ill the last two days. Yesterday, he felt better. We have 25 players. We believe in all the players. Most important is to work with them," Ferrando said.

"At the end, every game is different. Of course, it is not the same game against Kerala. We prepare every game. Today we prepared with Ortiz as the striker. In a different game, we will have different plans," he added.

Despite putting up a clinical performance and creating ample opportunities, Ferrando pointed out that his team needs to work better on winning key one on one battles, and continue to improve throughout the season.

"At the end, this is football, when you had six-to-seven opportunities it is important to get goal no. We are not happy because some opportunities, we should've taken it," he said.

"Happy with defense. Happy with Naveen Kumar in goal. It is important to improve. Step by step, we continue working," he added.

Ferrando also immediately shifted his focus on the forthcoming fixture against on Sunday. The Kolkata giants, along with FC, have dominated the ISL 2020-21 season and are one of the prime contenders to reach the play-offs.

"The most important is to put the focus on ATKMB. We need to get three points. It will be very very difficult game in two days and this is our target. Don't prefer to talk about playoffs," he said.

FC Goa blanked Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in the Indian clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday. As a result, the Men of Steel registered their second consecutive loss in the season, and sit at the seventh spot with 13 points.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle blamed lack of continuity and rhythm for the poor result. He also mentioned that a lot of his players were not at their 100 per cent and despite that his team created some wonderful chances but some brilliant saves from FC Goa goalkeeper Naveen Kumar kept them away from scoring.

"Absolutely. We lost the rhythm, continuity and everything we had to. Again tonight a number probably playing not 100 per cent because they had to obviously because of the injuries this season. That been said we missed some wonderful chances. I think their keeper was the man of the match. He made great saves. We have to be better defensively," Owen Coyle said after the game.

"I think we didn't take our chances tonight and we didn't defend well enough. We weren't caught off guard. We did not play to out capabilities. Goa, I think, are one of the very best," he added.

Coyle was also might impressed with FC Goa's playing style and mentioned that they pass and move well. He, however, mentioned that his team created as many chances as the Gaurs did throughout the game.

"No, I don't think so. I think Goa have a separate style. But if you look at the shots on target and chances we had as many as Goa. But they are a wonderful team. They pass and move well. They are a wonderful team," Coyle said.

FC Goa opted to play with Jorge Ortiz in the forward and he scored a brace for the side as Jamshedpur FC failed to contain him. Coyle accepted that Ortiz moved well with the ball and created problems for his side. He, however, mentioned that his side will pick themselves up and prepare for the next game.

"Angulo has been a wonderful player. We didn't play for Angulo playing. Ortiz is a wonderful player. He picks the ball and travels well and did cause problem today," he said.

"What we have to do. We take the criticism. But we pick ourselves up and we are ready to go," he added.