FC Goa’s Juan Ferrando - NorthEast United are a compact team

The Gaurs manager did not want to reveal details of the fight he had with opposition manager Gerard Nus during the match…

Juan Ferrando’s are winless in the first three matches in the ongoing (ISL) after a 1-1 draw with on Monday.

The Gaurs came back from behind to register a point against the Highlanders but the Spanish coach is not too worried about his team's poor start.

“The team is working and I am so satisfied. We have some problems but the team is working hard. We are finding the best playing elevens and we are helping the players. They gave grown in some aspects but it is necessary to change some details,” said Ferrando.

Ferrando made three changes to the starting lineup from their last match as he decided to drop Australian defender James Donachie and fielded an extra foreign player in the attack.

When asked if the coach had finally zeroed down on the best possible starting lineup for his team, the Spaniard said, “I selected the best players for today's match. It is necessary to change systems and we have changed the system three times. In this case, today we decided not to use James (Donachie).”

The -born manager suggested the Highlanders had a defensive approach in today’s game and also alleged that they wasted too much time.

“NorthEast United are a very compact team. They concentrated more on defending and they wasted time, committed too many fouls. But that is okay, everybody has their own style,” said the 39-year-old coach

Ferrando was involved in a verbal spat with opposition manager Gerard Nus during the game but he did not want to reveal the details. “I spoke to him face to face and I prefer not to talk about these things,” the Spaniard signed off.