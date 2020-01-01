FC Goa: All you need to know about Spanish winger Jorge Ortiz

Goal takes a look at the career of the versatile player who can play both as second striker and on both wings

have roped in Jorge Ortiz on a two-year deal after last year's star performer Hugo Boumous left for (ISL) rivals FC.

Having played only in so far, the 28-year-old will get a taste of the AFC with the Gaurs. He is a player who is known for his speed, overlapping runs and diagonal deliveries. He also has a good long-distance shot on him.

Jersey Number: 9

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Ortiz trained in the youth teams of CF where he played in the Division of Honor in the 2010-2011 season. He started his senior playing career with CD Madridejos in Tercera Division and soon became an important member of the squad, He established a spot in the first team, playing 20 games and scoring five goals in the first half of the season.

Senior Career

After his impressive stint with Madridejos, Ortiz joined Albacete Balompie in 2012 where he had to pave his way from the reserves' side in the fourth level where he scored four goals from 14 games. Struggling for minutes, however, he looked towards CP Villarrobledo where he was brought in as a winter signing. Alongside Kike Espinosa, he was a hit at the club and the duo was heavily involved in the attack.

At the age of 21, he was announced by de Madrid where he gathered 38 appearances and scored a couple of goals before going on to help Alcorcon's B side. Soon enough, he was promoted to their first team which was playing for the Segunda division. However, he made only three appearances for the first team.

A stint with Fuenlabrada where he scored seven goals in 36 matches including strikes against and Getafe B teams in the Segunda B, was followed by a Real Oviedo stint.

In January 2018, after the completion of FIFA's sanction on Atletico Madrid from registering players for two transfer windows, Los Rojiblancos announced the signing of Jorge Ortiz for their second team and the Spaniard scored in his first start. He continued scoring goals at Cultural Leonesa and Atletico Baleares in the Segunda B.

Last Stint

Before signing a two-year contract with FC Goa, Ortiz was part of Atletico Baleares's team that played the Segunda Division B play-offs in July 2020 where he recorded eight goals in 20 games that made him the second top scorer of Group 1.