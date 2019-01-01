FC Copenhagen crowned champions of the FIFA 19 eSuperLiga season two

North players Agge and Marcuzo defeated bitter rivals Brondby in the final to earn £20,000.

While the ePremier League gained most of the headlines this year, 's eSuperliga has been one of this season's most impressive events.

Few FIFA tournaments have managed to match the scale and atmosphere of the eSuperliga's season two final as over 2,000 fans crammed into the KB Hallen arena in Copenhagen.

The tournament saw every club field a team of two who competed one on one. The final was a best of three series with the first team to win two matches being crowned the champion.

The local fans were treated to the most exciting outcome possible as the final was a Copenhagen derby between bitter rivals FC Copenhagen and Brondby IF.

Brondby were the reigning eSuperliga champions but FC Copenhagen's esport team North was far too strong as August 'Agge' Rosenmeier and Marcus 'Marcuzo' Jorgensen defeated Frederik 'Fredberg' Fredberg and Daniel 'Dingo' Kristensen in the final, earning approximately £20,000.

Kicking things off in the final, Agge got off to a flying start against Dingo as he bombarded his opponent with fast-paced attacks before breaking the deadlock in the 27th minute with a well-worked move.

The former world champion was experienced enough to control the game and saw out the rest of the match to take the first game 1-0.

Big respect to all the players from @eSuperligadk - so tough games against all players 💪🏼 Denmark is a leading fifa country!! — Agge Rosenmeier (@AggeRosenmeier) April 17, 2019

Copenhagen's players from their North roster were flying and Marcuzo decided to turn on the style in his match against Fredberg.

Against his former team, Marcuzo picked up the ball as Brazilian Ronaldo and performed two quick La Croquetta skill moves to find space in the box and score just 12 minutes into the game.

However, Fredburg was in a fighting mood and one-upped his opponent just minutes later by getting the ball to his Ronaldo, performing three La Croquettas and slamming the ball into the top corner to equalise in quite the statement.

But Marcuzo, who is has been in excellent form recently following a strong showing at the eNations Cup, did not care and went on a scoring spree to put himself 4-1 up.

Fredburg scored a consolation goal but Marcuzo fired back once again, playing a short corner to Ronaldinho who flicked the ball up and scissor-kicked it perfectly for Eusebio to header in - making the final score 5-2 and earning FC Copenhagen the title.

The North boys were handed their large cheque but quickly threw that to the ground so that they could fully enjoy lifting the trophy in front of their loud and passionate fans.