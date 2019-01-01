Favre explains how to handle ‘special’ Balotelli & responds to Borussia Dortmund exit rumours

The Swiss tactician, who continues to chase down Bundesliga title glory in Germany, worked with an enigmatic Italian striker at Ligue 1 side Nice

coach Lucien Favre has addressed the exit talk which has surrounded him at times this season and explained how he handled “special” Mario Balotelli at Nice.

The Swiss tactician got the opportunity to work with an enigmatic Italian striker during a two-year spell in .

He was able to bring the best out of Balotelli, with the now Brescia frontman producing the most consistent form of what has been a turbulent few years for him since leaving for back in 2014.

Favre insists there was no secret to finding the spark in a mercurial talent, with a striker who has 36 senior international caps to his name merely needing to be offered the right guidance.

“He was special,” Favre told Goal and DAZN of Balotelli.

“You have to be diplomatic with him, but you can talk to him and explain things.

“There were sometimes minor issues because of his behaviour. He was not the one who ran the most, but he is a very good player. We got along well for two years. He was very good in the first season.”

Favre is now working with more top talents at Dortmund, with Mario Gotze a World Cup-winning option at his disposal.

He, like Balotelli, has found consistency hard to come by at times, leading to inevitable transfer talk, but the 27-year-old has been assured that he has a role to play under the current coaching regime.

“I know that Mario Gotze is an idol in ,” Favre said.

“He scored the goal to land the World Cup title. It is clear that something like that will stay.

“He is a very good player, but he played very regularly last year from October. Sometimes this happens, there is competition everywhere. You have to accept that. Competition can give a boost."

Favre inherited the managerial reins at Dortmund back in the summer of 2018.

He could have landed a high-profile post much earlier than that, with the 62-year-old admitting “there were talks” with during his time at .

No deal was done then, but the opportunity to head for Signal Iduna Park proved too good to turn down.

“It's difficult to beat a bid from a club like Dortmund,” he said, with a debut campaign with BVB delivering a frustrating title bid which fell away after offering much early promise.

“We played a wonderful season right away. You should not have any negative words about it just because we missed the title at the end. We collected 76 points and played until the last match for the championship.”

Failure to land the crown in 2018-19 saw questions asked of Favre, with more surfacing during a stumble out of the blocks this season.

He has, however, been around long enough to know that rumours – good and bad – are never far away and that his stock will rise again if Dortmund can mount another title challenge in 2020.

Favre added: “There is great exaggeration everywhere and very quickly.

“It is true that we are currently not doing as well as last year. There is nothing wrong with that. It's the results, that's all. They analyse the results, but do not analyse the rest enough.

“That does not affect me very much. I understand that because I think that today there are media that have to write very sharply in order to be read. If they do not do that, they will not be read anymore.

“I know that there is always pressure in this profession. No matter which club you train, this pressure always seems to exist.

“Nevertheless, one must remain fair and objective in the analysis. I think sometimes they are not very precise.”