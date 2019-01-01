Fantasy Football: Schar unexpectedly the highest scorer in our Goal Team of the Week

Our Fantasy writer looks back on a goal-heavy round of English football and picks out the best performers from Newcastle, Wolves, Liverpool, and more

Last week was a fairly disappointing one in both the Premier League and Fantasy, but matchweek 23 has certainly made up for it. An incredible seven matches saw at least three goals scored and, as would be expected, Fantasy points skyrocketed as a result.

In fact, our Team of the Week scored over 30 more points than last week’s edition. Hopefully, you already know which players had the best week because they were in your team but, if not, you can find the 11 best performers in the Goal game below.

GK: Tom Heaton - Burnley - 1 Game, 4 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 9 Points

DEF: Fabian Schar - Newcastle - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Clean Sheet = 21 Points

Newcastle have scored the second-fewest goals in the Premier League this season, so they’ll certainly take them however they come. The opening goal of the match was beautifully finished by Schar and is just about as good a finish as you’ll ever see from a centre back.

The second goal, and following clean sheet ensured the Swiss defender and incredible 21 points, and the title of Goal Fantasy Player of the Week. The Magpies have a tough couple of matches on the horizon in Manchester City and Tottenham, but after that, Schar would definitely be worth a flier.

DEF: Laurent Koscielny - Arsenal - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

DEF: Danilo - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

After a hot start, Bellerin’s attacking output cooled significantly as he had not set up or scored a goal since match week nine. The clean sheets haven’t been coming for him either, as he had recorded just once since that very same match.

Well, erase both of those marks as the Spaniard managed to provide an assist and keep a clean sheet against Chelsea this week. While this performance could have you wanting to bring Bellerin into your side, you should hold off for now as he was taken off with a knee injury on Saturday.

DEF: Jamaal Lascelles - Newcastle - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

MID: Diogo Jota - Wolves - 1 Game, 3 Goals = 20 Points

Jota was a pre-season darling for many and, while he struggled to make much of an impact in real life or Fantasy for most of the season, the midfielder seems to finally be catching form. Over his last five starts, the 22-year-old has been superb, recording five goals and two assists for Wolves.

Of course, Jota’s hat-trick on Saturday boosts those numbers but there’s no reason to think he can’t keep some semblance of this form seeing as he scored 17 goals in the Championship last season. As for the coming weeks, Wolves will face just one top 10 defence in the next five weeks making the 6.0m Jota a solid buy.

MID: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points

MID: Leroy Sane - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

MID: Raheem Sterling - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

FOR: Marcus Rashford - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 7 Points

What a renaissance Rashford has had since Ole Gunnar Solsskjaer took over as the manager at Manchester United. Since then, only Mohamed Salah (six) has scored more than Rashford’s five goals. With Harry Kane out injured and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling to find the back of the net, you could certainly argue that Rashford is the best forward option in the Goal game right now.

Of course, Romelu Lukaku still looms over this situation but, for now at least, Rashford is a must own.