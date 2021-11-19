Fantasy football: Premier League team news, injuries, captain picks and more
One of the secrets to success in Fantasy Premier League is making sure you pay close attention to team news, so you can tweak your team accordingly.
A key player may be injured or your best goalscorer might be suspended, and it makes sense to keep on top of things in order to maximise your points return each week.
Editors' Picks
- Barcelona should have sacked Koeman sooner: Laporta has wasted months on a dead man walking
- Man Utd sticking with Solskjaer over hiring Conte would be a farce
- NXGN Revisited: Will Bayern wonderkid Arp ever live up to his teenage hype?
- 'Salah never has a day off!' - Adrian pays tribute to Liverpool's record-breaking machine
If you're looking for the latest team news, or just want some advice on the best captain picks or even a suggested wildcard squad, then Goal has you covered.
Contents
- Gameweek fixtures
- Team news
- Suspension table
- Who is the best captain pick?
- Goal's suggested Wildcard squad
Gameweek 11 fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (GMT)
|November 20
|Leicester vs Chelsea
|12:30pm
|November 20
|Aston Villa vs Brighton
|3pm
|November 20
|Burnley vs Crystal Palace
|3pm
|November 20
|Newcastle vs Brentford
|3pm
|November 20
|Norwich vs Southampton
|3pm
|November 20
|Watford vs Man Utd
|3pm
|November 20
|Wolves vs West Ham
|3pm
|November 20
|Liverpool vs Arsenal
|5.30pm
|November 21
|Man City vs Everton
|2pm
|November 21
|Tottenham vs Leeds
|4:30pm
|GAMEWEEK 12 CHANGES DEADLINE: NOVEMBER 20, 11:00AM (GMT)
Injury news
Last updated: 19/11/21 3:15pm (GMT)
ARSENAL
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Granit Xhaka
|Knee
|Unknown
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Calf
|Late fitness test
Thomas Partey
Groin
Late fitness test
Sead Kolasinac
Ankle
Unknown
ASTON VILLA
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Danny Ings
|Covid-19
|November 20, 2021
|Douglas Luiz
|Hamstring
|Late fitness test
Marvelous Nakamba
Groin
Late fitness test
Bertrand Traore
Thigh
Unknown
|Trezeguet
|Knee
|Unknown
BRENTFORD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Shandon Baptiste
|Shoulder
|Late fitness test
|Joshua Dasilva
|Hip
|Unknown
|Mads Sorensen
|Knee
|Unknown
Mathias Jorgensen
Other
Late fitness test
Mathias Jensen
Other
Late fitness test
|Yoane Wissa
|Ankle
|Late fitness test
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Thigh
|Unknown
|David Raya
|Knee
|Unknown
BRIGHTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Aaron Connolly
|Heel
|November 20, 2021
|Danny Welbeck
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Dan Burn
|Knee
|November 20, 2021
|Steven Alzate
|Ankle
|Unknown
Enock Mwepu
Muscle strain
November 27, 2021
BURNLEY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Aaron Lennon
|Illness
|Late fitness test
Ashley Barnes
Knock
Late fitness test
|Dale Stephens
|Ankle
|Unknown
CHELSEA
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Thiago Silva
|Late from international duty
|Late fitness test
|Timo Werner
|Hamstring
|November 20, 2021
|Romelu Lukaku
|Ankle
|November 23, 2021
|Mateo Kovacic
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Mason Mount
|Other
|November 20, 2021
|Marcos Alonso
|Knock
|November 20, 2021
CRYSTAL PALACE
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|James McArthur
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Eberechi Eze
|Achilles
|November 20, 2021
|Nathan Ferguson
|Other
|Unknown
EVERTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Abdoulaye Doucoure
|Foot
|Unknown
|Andre Gomes
|Calf
|Unknown
|Yerry Mina
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Tom Davies
|Knee
|Unknown
LEEDS
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Patrick Bamford
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Luke Ayling
|Knee
|November 21, 2021
|Robin Koch
|Groin
|Unknown
|Junior Firpo
|Other
|November 21, 2021
|Jamie Shackleton
|Knock
|November 30, 2021
LEICESTER
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|James Justin
|Knee
|Unknown
|Wesley Fofana
|Leg
|Unknown
|Youri Tielemans
|Calf
|December 16, 2021
|Marc Albrighton
|Knock
|Late fitness test
|Ryan Bertrand
|Knee
|Late fitness test
LIVERPOOL
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|James Milner
|Thigh
|November 24, 2021
|Harvey Elliott
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Roberto Firmino
|Hamstring
|December 16, 2021
|Curtis Jones
|Eye injury
|Unknown
|Naby Keita
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Joe Gomez
|Calf
|December 4, 2021
Sadio Mane
Bruised rib
November 20, 2021
Jordan Henderson
Knock
Late fitness test
Andrew Robertson
Thigh
Novemeber 20, 2021
Divock Origi
Dead leg
Late fitness test
MAN CITY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Benjamin Mendy
|Unavailable
|Unknown
|Liam Delap
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Ferran Torres
|Foot
|Unknown
|Jack Grealish
|Other
|November 28, 2021
Kevin De Bruyne
Covid-19
December 1, 2021
Phil Foden
Knock
Late fitness test
MAN UTD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Paul Pogba
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Raphael Varane
|Thigh
|Unknown
NEWCASTLE
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Paul Dummett
|Calf
|Unknown
|Miguel Almiron
|Late from international duty
|November 27, 2021
Martin Dubravka
Foot
Late fitness test
NORWICH CITY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Sam Byram
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Christoph Zimmermann
|Ankle
|Unknown
SOUTHAMPTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Nathan Redmond
|Covid-19
|November 20, 2021
|Jack Stephens
|Knee
|Unknown
TOTTENHAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Knock
|Unknown
Bryan Gil
Thigh
Late fitness test
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Knee
Late fitness test
Giovani Lo Celso
Other
Late fitness test
Cristian Romero
Thigh
Unknown
WATFORD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Peter Etebo
|Quad
|March 2022
|Francisco Sierralta
|Thigh
|December 1, 2021
|Christian Kabasele
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Ozan Tufan
|Other
|Late fitness test
|Ken Sema
|Medial ligament
|Unknown
|Kwadwo Baah
|Ankle
|Unknown
WEST HAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Angelo Ogbonna
|Head
|November 20, 2021
|Declan Rice
|Illness
|November 20, 2021
Pablo Fornals
Knock
November 20, 2021
WOLVES
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Hugo Bueno
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Jonny
|Knee
|2022
|Pedro Neto
|Knee
|Unknown
|Yerson Mosquera
|Hamstring
|2022
|Fernando Marcal
|Calf
|November 20, 2021
Raul Jimenez
Late from international duty
Late fitness test
Suspensions table
|Player
|Return date
|Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)
|November 20
|Aymeric Laporte (Man City)
|November 21
|Robert Sanchez (Brighton)
|November 27
Paul Pogba (Man Utd)
November 28
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)
November 28
Juraj Kucka (Watford)
November 28
Mason Holgate (Everton)
December 6
Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 11?
He may have only claimed an assist last time out but, in doing so Mohamed Salah (£13m) continued his record of having produced a return in every match since Gameweek 2.
Liverpool face in-form Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday which represents a tricky fixture, but that doesn't really apply to Salah who has proved time and again that he is capable of the spectacular against even the toughest of opponents.
It would be too risky to contemplate giving the armband to anyone but Salah this weekend, who is far and away the top-scoring player heading into Gameweek 12, with 117 to his name, almost double the amount of Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) in second.
Goal's suggested Wildcard squad
Our Gameweek 12 suggested Wildcard squad sees us opt for Ben Foster (£4.1m) and Jason Steele (£4m) as our two goalkeeper picks - the latter due to deputise for the suspended Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) against Aston Villa.
Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) is arguably the most in-form defender in the Premier League and has now got to a point where he is likely to avoid the dreaded 'Pep roulette' and being rotated out of the starting XI at Manchester City.
Sergio Reguilon (£5m) also looks a decent bet, with Antonio Conte's Totteham having a favourable set of fixtures in the coming weeks, starting with Leeds at home on Sunday.
Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m), Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) and Kostas Tsimikas (£3.9m) complete the set, with the latter potentially starting for Liverpool against Arsenal due to injury concerns relating to Andrew Robertson (£7m).
A midfield packed full of quality, that demands you use a starting 3-5-2 formation, sees Mohamed Salah (£13m), Diogo Jota (£7.5m), Conor Gallagher (£5.9m), Heung-Min Son (£10.3m) and Raphinha (£6.6m) all selected.
As for the attack, Harry Kane (£12.2m)'s impressive form while on England duty will hopefully carryover into the domestic scene, while Michail Antonio (£8.2m), who also performed well during the international break, is always a goal threat for a West Ham side who have won four on the bounce.
Check out the full suggested squad below!