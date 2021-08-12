Fantasy football: Premier League team news, injuries, captain picks & more

Goal's Gameweek guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2021-22 campaign
It's finally here! The 2021-22 Fantasy Premier League is back and Gameweek 1 is staring us straight in the face. Are you ready?
If you're still in the process of coming up with the funniest team name possible - we can help you with that - or picking your 15-man squad - we can help you with that too - fear not, you've still got plenty of time left.
Don't leave it too long though, with the Gameweek 1 changes deadline set for August 13 at 18:30 (BST), and for those of you looking for the latest team news to make your final tweaks and changes, you've come to the right place.
Contents
- Gameweek fixtures
- Team news
- Suspension table
- Who is the best captain pick?
Gameweek 1 fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (BST)
|August 13
|Brentford vs Arsenal
|8pm
|August 14
|Man Utd vs Leeds
|12:30pm
|August 14
|Burnley vs Brighton
|3pm
|August 14
|Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
|3pm
|August 14
|Everton vs Southampton
|3pm
|August 14
|Leicester vs Wolves
|3pm
|August 14
|Watford vs Aston Villa
|3pm
|August 14
|Norwich vs Liverpool
|5:30pm
|August 15
|Newcastle vs West Ham
|2pm
|August 15
|Tottenham vs Man City
|4:30pm
|GAMEWEEK 1 CHANGES DEADLINE: AUGUST 13, 6:30PM (BST)
Team news
Last updated: 12/08/21 12 noon (BST)
ARSENAL
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Thomas Partey
|Ankle
|September 11, 2021
|Eddie Nketiah
|Ankle
|September 11, 2021
|Gabriel
|Knee
|Unknown
ASTON VILLA
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Ollie Watkins
|Knee
|August 14, 2021
|Emiliano Buendia
|Hip
|August 14, 2021
|Trezeguet
|Knee
|Unknown
|Morgan Sanson
|Knee
|Unknown
BRENTFORD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Mathias Jensen
|Lack of match fitness
|August 21, 2021
|Joshua DaSilva
|Hip
|Unknown
BRIGHTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Danny Welbeck
|Thigh
|September 11, 2021
|Tariq Lamptey
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Dan Burn
|Knee
|Unknown
|Kjell Scherpen
|Ankle
|Unknown
BURNLEY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Dale Stephens
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Kevin Long
|Calf
|Unknown
CHELSEA
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Hakim Ziyech
|Shoulder
|Unknown
CRYSTAL PALACE
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Conor Gallagher
|Ineligible
|August 21, 2021
|Eberechi Eze
|Achilles
|Unknown
|Nathan Ferguson
|Other
|Unknown
|Michael Olise
|Back
|Unknown
EVERTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Ankle
|August 14, 2021
LEEDS
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Diego Llorente
|Knee
|Unknown
|Junior Firpo
|Knock
|Unknown
LEICESTER
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Timothy Castagne
|Face
|August 14, 2021
|Jonny Evans
|Foot
|September 11, 2021
|James Justin
|Knee
|Unknown
|Wesley Fofana
|Leg
|Next season
LIVERPOOL
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Curtis Jones
|Head
|August 21, 2021
|Andy Robertson
|Ankle
|September 12, 2021
MAN CITY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Ankle
|August 28, 2021
|Phil Foden
|Ankle
|September 11, 2021
MAN UTD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Marcus Rashford
|Shoulder
|Unknown
|Alex Telles
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Dean Henderson
|Fatigue
|Unknown
|Phil Jones
|Knee
|Unknown
NEWCASTLE
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Martin Dubravka
|Ankle
|September 11, 2021
|Paul Dummett
|Calf
|Unknown
|Karl Darlow
|Knee
|Unknown
NORWICH CITY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Todd Cantwell
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Sam Byram
|Thigh
|Unknown
SOUTHAMPTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|James Ward-Prowse
|Knee
|Unknown
|Will Smallbone
|Knee
|Unknown
TOTTENHAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Harry Kane
|Other
|August 15, 2021
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Cristian Romero
|Knee
|Unknown
|Tanguy Ndombele
|Other
|Unknown
WATFORD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Domingos Quina
|Thigh
|Unknown
WEST HAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Manuel Lanzini
|Knock
|August 15, 2021
|Arthur Masuaku
|Knee
|Unknown
|Angelo Ogbonna
|Hamstring
|Unknown
WOLVES
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Willy Boly
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Jonny
|Knee
|Unknown
|Pedro Neto
|Knee
|Unknown
|Daniel Podence
|Hip
|Unknown
|Yerson Mosquera
|Hamstring
|Unknown
Suspensions table
|Player
|Absent for...
|None
|N/A
Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 1?
It's got to be Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), hasn't it?
The Liverpool star finished the 2020-21 season with 231 points and a fixture against newly-promoted Norwich City looks an appealing one, with Liverpool looking to get off to a positive start as they aim to mount a serious title challenge.
Indeed, Salah has scored at least 19 goals in each of his last four seasons in England's top flight and he should be raring to go in Gameweek 1, with the 29-year-old having had a good rest during the post-season after not being selected for the Olympics.
