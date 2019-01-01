Fantasy Football: Liverpool dominate latest Premier League Team of the Week

Our Fantasy writer breaks down the latest week of domestic action and highlights the star performers from the Reds, Fulham, Leicester, and more

Another round of Premier League action has come and gone, and it was exciting as ever. That was certainly the case for in particular who, despite ending the weekend second in the table, put in a near-immaculate performance against Huddersfield on Friday.

The 5-0 scoreline certainly pleased Liverpool fans and Fantasy players alike as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold - all of whom are currently top-15 in ownership percentage - provided at least one attacking return.

As a result of their fantastic outings, all four have secured spots in our Goal Premier League Team of the Week.

GK: Sergio Rico - - 1 Game, 8 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 11 Points

DEF: Andrew Robertson - Liverpool - 1 Game, 2 Assists, 1 Clean Sheet = 13 Points

Robertson has been incredible in Fantasy this year, which makes his appearance on this list far from surprising. The Liverpool man had already supplied the most assists among defenders coming into the week (12) and then added two more to his tally in Liverpool’s dominant 5-0 win against Huddersfield.

Add that to the fact that the Reds are best in the league in both goals conceded and goals allowed, and it’s easy to understand why Scottish international has been the best player at his position in the Goal game (186 points). Consider Robertson a must-own through the end of the season.

DEF: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DEF: Ricardo Pereira - - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DEF: Cyrus Christie - Fulham - 1 Substitute Appearance - 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 9 Points

MID: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 17 Points

Salah failed to make the PFA Team of the Year, but you can bet he’ll be in our Fantasy Team of the Year come the end of the season. After a bit of a lull from weeks 24-29, the Egyptian has been on fire since, recording four goals and four assists in the last seven matches.

Including his impressive performance on Friday, Salah has now directly contributed towards 33 goals this season (21g, 12a) making him, like his teammate Robertson, the best player at his position. As for what’s left this campaign, Newcastle and both boast fairly resolute defences, but Salah scored against both the first time around and there’s no reason to doubt he’ll do it again.

MID: Sadio Mane - Liverpool - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points

MID: Diogo Jota - Wolves - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

After failing to live up to the pre-season hype during the first half of the season, the Wolves midfielder has seriously turned things around in 2019. In fact, since January first, only three players have been a part of more goals than Jota’s 11. Two of them - a goal and an assist - came in Wolves 2-1 win against , with the former both avenging their cup defeat and giving them a great shot to earn a spot.

They have a great chance of the latter if they can win against Fulham at the weekend and, considering the Cottagers have conceded more goals than anyone else in the Premier League this season (76), Wolves and Jota could be in for a big day on Saturday.

MID: Michail Antonio - West Ham - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

FOR: Callum Wilson - Bournemouth - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 15 Points

Wilson and teammate Ryan Fraser continue to be an elite fantasy combination, with the two of them having combined for more goals than any other duo in the league this season. Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 match against was certainly no exception as Wilson scored twice, with one of them being set up by the Scottish midfielder.

The striker’s production on the year has been inarguable (14g, 12a) but he has not been an easy own, having posted fantasy returns in consecutive weeks just four times this season. Unfortunately, breaking that trend this weekend seems unlikely considering Wilson has never scored against , his next opponent.

FOR: Jamie Vardy - Leicester City - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points