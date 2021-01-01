African All Stars

Fan View: ‘Ronaldo and Juventus must be crying’ after Napoli go third in Serie A

Gbenga Adewoye
@Gregoal001
Comments (0)
Napoli celebrating Fiorentina
Getty Images
Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their feelings after the Parthenopeans secured victory over the Purple One

African fans have trolled Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo after Napoli climbed to third on the Serie A table following their 2-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Lorenzo Insigne’s strike and an own goal from Lorenzo Venuti ensured the Parthenopeans secured all three points in the encounter.

The victory ensured Gennaro Gattuso’s men went one point above AC Milan and Juventus on the log, with one league match in the campaign remaining.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

With one game left to play, the Parthenopeans could clinch a Champions League spot at the expense of the Old Lady, who parade five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to mock Juventus and praised Napoli's impressive performance.

Close