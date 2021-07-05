Fan View: New Everton manager Benitez could struggle to get best out of Iwobi

Next season, the Nigeria international will work with the former Liverpool coach, who returned to the Premier League last season

Everton’s new manager Rafael Benitez could struggle to get the best out of Nigeria midfield star Alex Iwobi, according to the majority of Goal Africa readers.

Benitez returned to Merseyside last Wednesday but, this time around, not to join Liverpool but their city rivals the Toffees on a three-year deal.

The Spanish tactician replaced Carlo Ancelotti, who left his role at Goodison Park at the end of the 2020-21 season to re-join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The former Newcastle United and Real Madrid manager clearly has a lot on his plate, which includes assisting players like Iwobi to attain their top form which could, in turn, help the team better their 10th-place finish last term.

According to a poll conducted on Goal Africa's Twitter page, 44.2 percent of people voted that Benitez would get the former Arsenal midfielder to perform at his best while a greater percentage of voters (55.4) think otherwise.

Iwobi joined Everton from the Emirates Stadium in August 2019 but he has struggled to impress in the last two seasons.

He has only contributed two goals and two assists in 55 Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

Last season, the Super Eagles midfielder played in 36 games in all competitions and he scored one goal each in the Premier League and the League Cup.

A few months ago before his departure, Ancelotti stated that Iwobi’s limited playing time at Everton might be a result of massive competition in the team.

“He is professional, but of course when there is competition sometimes you play and sometimes you are on the bench,” the Italian said.

“He is not a frustrating player because he is really professional, really serious, always ready, not at all is he a frustrating player, because he is a really good professional with a fantastic attitude."

Iwobi battles Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, RIcharlison, Fabian Delph, Allan and Bernard for playing time in the middle of the park.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Iwobi was drafted to fill the wing-back position on several occasions due to an injury crisis in Ancelotti's team.

The 24-year-old proved his versatility and also displayed his defensive skills.