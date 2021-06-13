Fan View: Eriksen - Africa unites to support Denmark star
The world came together to support Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen who collapsed during Saturday’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland.
The Inter Milan ace went to ground unchallenged towards the end of the first half, requiring extensive on-pitch treatment before being taken to the hospital.
The Group B opener, which ended 1-0 in favour of Finland, was initially suspended after the incident before being later restarted after a delay of more than 90 minutes.
Many, including current footballers, ex-footballers, and journalists, took to social media to send messages of support to the 29-year-old, who is now said to be in a stable condition, as reported by Uefa and the Denmark FU (Football Union).
Below are the best reactions from Africa: