Fan View: 'Chelsea did an Arsenal there' - Twitter reacts to Gunners' rare win at Stamford Bridge

Emile Smith Rowe's first-half effort separated both teams in London as Mikel Arteta's men ended the Blues' five-game unbeaten run in the top-flight

Fans are faulting Chelsea’s first-half error as Arsenal secured their first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge since October 2011 on Wednesday.

The Gunners took advantage of Jorginho's howler in the 16th minute with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang setting up Emile Smith Rowe who tapped into an empty net to give them a 1-0 victory.

The result earned Arsenal their first league double over Chelsea since the 2003-04 season but fans were divided on social media with some questioning the team's performance while others described it as a hard-fought win.

Mikel Arteta's men moved up to eighth in the Premier League table with 55 points after 36 matches and Chelsea remain fourth with 64 points after the same number of games.

How did arsenal do it? 😔🤔 — Oluwafikunayomi (@iam_tade) May 12, 2021

Arsenal Make me happy this night abeg — STREAM HATE TODAY 💜 (@SeunMusik) May 12, 2021

It's irrational but this Arsenal win is paining me — Dyn Syml (@Easyy_) May 12, 2021

Arsenal will always find a way to beat Chelsea no matter their form! — Omoniyi Akorede (@AkoredeTHEGOAT) May 12, 2021

Arsenal did a double on us. Embarrassing — DollyPee Chelsea First Lady 💙💙💙 (@therealdollypee) May 12, 2021

Thank you Arsenal — Ibrahim 'el Sabio' (@ibrahim247) May 12, 2021

last time Chelsea lost to arsenal at home was in the 11/12 season



I'm shaking guys — tolani (@noraismybaby) May 12, 2021

So Arsenal will beat Chelsea? At Stamford bridge? London bridge is falling down ooo — Agboro Adeniyi (@NeyoPizzle) May 12, 2021

Losing to Arsenal makes me wanna throw up 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — Mazi Ochendu (@proleephic) May 12, 2021

Even if arsenal should win this match, it's not worth celebrating



Out of Europa, not in champions league



But sha chelsea fans don make noise too much#CHEARS — ASK DOCTOR CHIKA™️ (@DrChikadibia) May 12, 2021

chelsea has given arsenal fans bragging rights, we won’t hear word tonight. — tobi johnson. (@tobithegem) May 12, 2021

This is looking like a rare Arsenal win at the Bridge. They've worked really hard.



90+.....



Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal. — Uche (@Uche05316875) May 12, 2021

It breaks my heart to see Arsenal play like this. So irritating — Adelarry (@iam_adelarry) May 12, 2021

Arsenal don't bottle it ooh — Duns. (@LifeOfAdunni) May 12, 2021

I really dont understand this game,tonight...We playing so well but cant still win, this arsenal team..This na set up abeg.... — Using my personal brain (@billuchechi) May 12, 2021

Chelsea worst this night oo... And my wife told me Arsenal will win the game. On one side is good for me being a @LFC fan, but on the other hand not looking good 😠 — RealFM05 (@Femmyontop) May 12, 2021

This is an unacceptable way to play a 90 minutes game from Arsenal. The team need to do better .#CHEARS — Perufamous (@perufamous) May 12, 2021

I wonder how a weak Arsenal will be leading Chelsea at 86mins. I still wonder how the Gunners are able to get the better of the Blues even when they are not doing fine.#AmSurprise — Samuel (BGN) (@OwaborSamuel) May 12, 2021

This Arsenal's match is what is referred to as "someone doesn't know book but the person still finds a way to pass" — Rotimi (@Baro_of_Africa) May 12, 2021

Arsenal playing Mourinho way — Man Vs Machine (@TeamKante11) May 12, 2021

Look at arsenal waisting time with Bellerin😂🤦🏽‍♂️ — Orpcy (@HLaykan) May 12, 2021

I bantered an Arsenal fan yesterday and today they beat us 🙂 — Oluwatofunmi (@__sessi) May 12, 2021

Arsenal did a double over Chelsea. Agbabiaka ohhh! — Funsho E. Omojuyigbe (@funshodarq1) May 12, 2021

Arsenal doing the double against Chelsea — Oris (@_Ortodox) May 12, 2021

Just saw the goal - Chelsea backline did an Arsenal there — Ayodeji Funsho Aremu (@Deji93) May 12, 2021

See Arsenal dey rob Chelsea like unknown gun men 😅 — boxy (@boxypiper) May 12, 2021

We actually lost to this Arsenal lol. — Akinropo (@Unclebhen__) May 12, 2021

Dear Tomas Tuchel, you could get sacked for losing to Arsenal. It's sacrilegious — Bricklayer.ng (@toyinkush) May 12, 2021

This Arsenal team is poorly managed. Awful performance. — Israel Oluwashegun (@shegunoseh) May 12, 2021

If this game ends like this, we no go hear word o. #Arsenal fans forgetting dis no be the Blues team dem suppose to boast about — BM (@ModupeBm) May 12, 2021

Arsenal lucky die 😂😂😂 — NsifiokE (@nsifiok_e) May 12, 2021

Seems Tuchel has made his second mistake as a @ChelseaFC coach.



No matter how much it's still ok if we lose this game, it's Arsenal.



You don't start Kepa.



You play your A team.



You already rested people. It's a cup game!



That said #KTBFFH — Tayo Oviosu (@oviosu) May 12, 2021

Chelsea na arsenal wife now sha...

3 straight hand — IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) May 12, 2021