Fan View: Africa reacts as Italy legend Buffon announces imminent Juventus departure

Many took to social media to share their thoughts on 2006 World Cup winner's future in Turin

Gianluigi Buffon's announcement of his imminent departure from Juventus at the end of the season is a trending topic on social media.

The 2006 World Cup winner has revealed he will not extend his stay with the Bianconeri when his contract expires after the 2020-21 term, having won 21 trophies in two separate spells with the club.

He joined Juve for a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper of €52 million in 2001 and left for a one-season spell with Paris Saint Germain in 2018-19 before making a return the following term.

The goalkeeper, 43, has, however, not made any statement on retiring from the beautiful game.

While many have attributed the departure to the club's struggle in the ongoing Serie A campaign, where they currently hold a Europa League qualification slot, others also hysterically blamed teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting the club would have done more to keep Buffon had the Portugal superstar been able to lead the Old Lady to glory this season.

Below are some of the reactions:

Man doesn't want to play in Europa league next season.

Senior man sense..... — Comr. Hugo Chuks (Enyimba Odogwu1) (@Ugochuks9) May 11, 2021

Grandpa, are you leaving Juventus or you are retiring? Are you not tired yet??😮😮 pic.twitter.com/qRGKCs2tsI — Ajunwa 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@spiruscatosky) May 11, 2021

Buffon leaving juventus after he found out that ronaldo promised them a champions league trophy, and now he's about to take them to Europa league... 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/lJ3XcqeVeb — Baba naso 🦍🦍🦍 💦 (@010_morris) May 11, 2021

Should retire — Christ Is King 👑🙏🍀 (@TerkpeteyDugba1) May 11, 2021

Man is afraid of playing in the Europa league #ronaldoEffect — Edeh Ifeanyi Justice (@edehjustikoko) May 11, 2021

Everything you all are saying about Ronaldo doesn't change the fact that he is and will always be the greatest player in football.If penalty was so easy why do people still lose it #CristianoRonaldo best in the World 🌎.Forever a fan of RONALDO❤.Even Buffon believed in RONALDO❤ — Zeeno of Africa (@Tochela_27) May 11, 2021

He still don't want to retire... He is still looking for UCL — Olivia😍🔰 (@UtdOlivia) May 11, 2021

To where? He should announce his retirement — Maxwell Asibey (@asinomax) May 11, 2021

Congrats to this Champion and one of the best Goalkeepers. — DaRealFosterHove. (@Foster_Hove) May 11, 2021

