FAM-MSN Project Squad to be the reincarnation of Harimau Muda

The newly formed team will be competing in the 2021 Premier League campaign seeking to hold out an olive branch to overlooked talents.

The team that will be called FAM-MSN Project Squad will be competing in the 2021 Premier League as Football Association of Malaysia looks to the reincarnation of ‘Harimau Muda’, a youth national team project that was discontinued in 2015.

This collaboration will see former Kelantan head coach Yusri Che Lah being given the task of manning the team to compete against 10 other teams in the second tier of the professional league in Malaysia. A total of 30 players will be selected from the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) graduates, Youth Cup as well as President’s Cup players.

“This was a fruitful program in the past that was stopped not least because of financial reasons. This is a formula that we see can help us to unearth players for the national team. When these NFDP players graduate, a lot of them will be secured by clubs but there are also a lot of who left by the wayside and this presents a second chance for them in football.

More teams

"If we look at the results in the past with Harimau Muda, that was the springboard for us to win the SEA Games gold medal in 2009 and subsequently the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup. But even when the program was disbanded, we have showed that at age-group level, we can beat teams like (2018 Asian Games).

"So hopefully the revival of this program can give us the same impetus and eventually these players can rise to the occasion and take the senior national team to an even greater level," said Dato’ Sri Subahan Kamal, the Deputy President of FAM during the launch on Thursday evening.

The team will be based at the National Sports Council (NSC) where they will be provided accommodation with FAM serving as the technical voice within the partnership. The players will also be given a chance to pursue higher education in institutions that will be decided later.

Aiming to breach the gap between NFDP and the professional game and more than most, acting as a second lifeline to the players that have not been picked up by the professional teams, the project squad will consist of Under-20 players to start with. However FAM is adamant that the team need to be considered separately from the current Malaysia U-19 squad.

"We are doing this to create more teams and that means more choice for the players. With the team competing in the Premier League, we hope to see many more experience players coming out from the project in a few years time. They will be separate from the U19 team that will compete in the AFC U19 Championship in Uzbekistan as that is only a one-off tournament," explained Dato Hamidin Mohd Amin, the president of FAM.

There are still details to be ironed out for this project squad, such as the home venue of their matches and those information will be released in due course.