Fabinho proud to preserve unblemished record in Liverpool’s history-making 64-game run

The versatile Brazilian helped Jurgen Klopp’s to see off Leicester in their latest outing, with another entry added to the record books in the process

Fabinho has aired his pride at forming part of more record-setting achievements by , with the Brazilian playing an important role in an unbeaten run at Anfield that now stands at 64 Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side added another entry to the history books when easing past Leicester 3-0 on Sunday.

Fabinho was drafted back into the Reds side for that contest, with the versatile 27-year-old recovering from injury to provide cover for absent centre-halves Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The South American was rarely tested by the Foxes during another commanding showing from the reigning English champions on home soil.

Fabinho, who moved to Merseyside from in 2018 and is yet to suffer a league defeat as a Liverpool player, is delighted to be back playing a leading role in the Reds’ quest for more honours and accolades.

He told the club’s official website on their latest record: “It’s just unbelievable. I’m happy to be part of this team, part of this history.

“We just have to keep this mentality, to try to win every game because we know our qualities, we know here at Anfield we have to always play to win. I’m happy to be part of this history as well.”

Fabinho is also happy to be filling a defensive role for Liverpool, with Klopp needing him to step back out of a holding midfield role in order to help the Reds through a fitness crisis.

“Centre-half, I try to be always in good communication with my team-mates – Joel [Matip], Robbo [Andy Robertson], the players around me. They help me a lot,” Fabinho added.

“We knew we were playing against a very good team and a very dangerous striker [Jamie Vardy] but the communication was very important for that as well.

“I know in this position I have to be concentrated every minute of the game and I’m happy because we kept the clean sheet.

“I’m very happy to be back as well, to play the 90 minutes and win the game 3-0. I feel good, no problems. I’m happy because I’m back and played the full game.”

Fabinho may be required to slot in at centre-half for some time yet, with Van Dijk and Gomez having undergone surgery, but Liverpool are also being linked with a number of potential transfer targets ahead of the January window.