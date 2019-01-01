FA Cup fourth-round draw: Arsenal face Man Utd

The ties for the last 32 were confirmed after Liverpool's loss to Wolves at Molineux on Monday night

Arsenal will face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got off to a flying start at Old Trafford, winning his first five games in charge, but will face one of his sternest tests yet against Unai Emery's side.

The game will be one of only three guaranteed all-Premier League ties, with Crystal Palace taking on Tottenham and Manchester City facing Burnley, although Newcastle could also come up against Watford if the Magpies get through a replay against Blackburn.

Article continues below

Elsewhere in the top flight, Everton will trabel to Millwall, Chelsea face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton at Stamford Bridge and Brighton play West Brom at the Amex.

More to follow.