Live Scores
FA Cup

FA Cup fourth-round draw: Arsenal face Man Utd

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The ties for the last 32 were confirmed after Liverpool's loss to Wolves at Molineux on Monday night

Arsenal will face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got off to a flying start at Old Trafford, winning his first five games in charge, but will face one of his sternest tests yet against Unai Emery's side.

The game will be one of only three guaranteed all-Premier League ties, with Crystal Palace taking on Tottenham and Manchester City facing Burnley, although Newcastle could also come up against Watford if the Magpies get through a replay against Blackburn.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Elsewhere in the top flight, Everton will trabel to Millwall, Chelsea face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton at Stamford Bridge and Brighton play West Brom at the Amex.

 

More to follow.

Next article:
FA Cup 2018-19: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Next article:
Wayne Rooney arrest: A naive mistake or a pattern of terrible decisions?
Next article:
Wolves 2 Liverpool 1: Jimenez and Neves down much-changed Reds
Next article:
Real Madrid star Kroos sidelined by adductor tear
Next article:
Hoever makes history to become Liverpool's youngest ever FA Cup player
Close