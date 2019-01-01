FA Cup final: Aidil confident Kedah fans will turn up in numbers

Kedah boss Aidil Sharin believes his side will not lack the support of fans when they take on Perak in the FA Cup final this Saturday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although there were around 3,000 final tickets allocated for fans left unsold by Tuesday evening, Red Eagles' boss Aidil Sharin Sahak is confident that enough of their fans will turn up to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Saturday, when his team takes on .

"I always respect the fans; I am of the belief that football is nothing without them.

We still have three more days [before the final], I hope the fans will come and support the team, because the team will be nothing without them," said the Singaporean in response to a question by Goal.

He also revealed the availability of his squad members ahead of the final clash, although he declined to reveal who is expected to fill in for centre back Renan Alves, who will be suspended against Perak for a red card picked up in their match against Felda United last Sunday.

"At the moment, Alex (winger, Azamuddin Akil) is still only 80 per cent fit. God willing, he'll join the matchday squad. Syahrul Azwari is definitely out, while Keon (centre back, Khairul Helmi Johari) is experiencing some back pain.

"...Syawal Nordin is just coming back from a six-month rehab and is lacking match fitness. If he's ready for the , we'll give him a chance," noted the former trainer just before conducting training on Tuesday.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!