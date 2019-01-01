Transfers
FA Cup fifth round draw: Chelsea to face Man Utd

The holders will take on the 12-time winners at Stamford Bridge next month.

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

In the stand out tie of the round, Maurizio Sarri’s will take on Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s improving Red Devils at Stamford Bridge next month.

Elsewhere in the draw, champions Manchester City face a trip to either Championship Middlesbrough or League Two Newport.

League One Doncaster, through to the fifth round for the first time in 63 years, will host Crystal Palace.

AFC Wimbledon, who beat West Ham in round four, have been drawn to face Everton’s conquerors Millwall.

More to follow.

