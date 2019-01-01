'Extraordinary' Hazard can be a revelation at Real Madrid, says Morientes

The Belgium international has been tipped to thrive at the Santiago Bernabeu by a former Real forward

Eden Hazard will prove to be a revelation at if he can translate his "extraordinary" form to , according to former Los Blancos striker Fernando Morientes.

After years of speculation, Hazard joined Real Madrid in the close season in a €100 million (£88m/$112m) deal, seemingly replacing Cristiano Ronaldo a year on from his departure for .

The 28-year-old arrives in the Spanish capital having scored 110 goals in 353 appearances for Chelsea, helping the London club win six major honours in seven years including two Premier League titles and two Europa Leagues.

The forward has not yet made his competitive Madrid debut due to a thigh injury but will be expected to lift a team that struggled last season and has started the new campaign in unconvincing fashion.

Zinedine Zidane’s side opened the season with a win at but have drawn their last two matches against and , with Hazard only able to watch on from the sidelines.

Former Madrid forward Morientes is certainly expecting a lot from Hazard, believing the club's latest 'Galactico' buy will be a big hit in his new surroundings.

"I believe [he can be a revelation], given the relation between price and what we saw last year," Morientes said at a event on Tuesday.

"It is true there were some players who were at a spectacular level but, for me, Hazard was by far the [best] Premier League player. The fact he came to La Liga, I think he has been an extraordinary signing.

"It is not just because of the value added to our competition, but because he is player who created a lot of expectations.

"Many recognised players were supposed to come to Madrid but, at the end, Hazard is the most notable. Everyone expects he can keep last year's level, which was extraordinary."

Despite his injury, Hazard was initially named in the Belgium squad for qualifiers against San Marino and .

However, after joining up with Robert Martinez’s squad and being assessed by team doctors he was quickly released from the squad along with his brother Thorgan, who has been struggling with a rib injury.