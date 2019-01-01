EXTRA TIME: Zimbabwean superfan Zhakata awarded Afcon 2019 final ticket and trip back home

Botha Msila was the most famous superfan at Afcon, until his traveling partner joined him later in Egypt. We catch-up on the fan who didn't give up

Over a month ago two superfans Botha Msila and Alvin Zhakata set out to hitch-hike from Cape Town to Cairo with the purpose of watching the (Afcon) in .

During the , the Zimbabwean, Zhakata talked the South African, Msila into making the great journey across the continent.

Msila's part in this journey has been covered extensively in , and there has been relatively less information on his partner Zhakata, a Zimbabwean nurse.

Due to Visa complications in , Msila realised the duo will not arrive in in time for Afcon. In fact, they were not sure of even reaching Egypt and many were concerned about their safety.

Msila chose to end his journey and was helped by sports television presenter Robert Marawa, a travel agency and DIRCO. He was awarded with a plane ticket from Nairobi to Cairo for his brave efforts through Africa. Even before Msila was awarded, Zhakata chose to take the risk and soldier on by road.

While Msila was treated like a celebrity on arrival by plane in Egypt, with VIP passes and complimentary match tickets at Afcon, Zhakata was braving the road. The Zimbabwean has many stories to tell, one of which includes how he walked through political unrest in Sudan and lost connection with the outside world for days.

Eventually, Zhakata made it to Egypt late, boasting he's the first person to achieve such a journey for a sports event.

Below, we can follow Zhakata's recent and historic Twitter posts, which were like diary entries as he achieved his mission.

We also notice how he was awarded by Caf president Ahmad Ahmad a plane ticket back home, and a ticket to v , the Afcon final.

#IchavaNhoroondo:HISTORY MADE

The 1st and ONLY human being to COMPLETE a journey by ROAD from #CapeToCairo fo a sporting tourney is a proud Zimbabwean named ALVIN ZHAKATA



RT if u wer alive wen this happened. @robertmarawa @Chakariboy @edmnangagwa @ChickenInnZW @zororophumulani pic.twitter.com/eLnVYaSZJM — Aluvah_Legacy (@AlvinZhakata) July 10, 2019

Alvin Zhakata and Zim netball team have put Zimbabwe back on the map for positive reasons.



Imagine if Zim had no sanctions in place🤔, Zimbabwe would be at the top in everything. Anyway, we will get there🙏. pic.twitter.com/1w4Y21Btxg — Vimbi Wacho🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@Eye_vm) July 18, 2019

He's made it!



Aluvah separated from @MsilaBotha in northern Kenya as the latter decided to fly to make the start of #AFCON2019



For days, Aluvah was 'missing' in Sudan. Now he's made it #Egypt.



I can only hope @CAF_Online give him a seat of honour for some games



AMAZING 🙌 https://t.co/iy8K2EPNmP — Piers Edwards (@piers_e) July 10, 2019

This young man has just been amazing!!! Favourite people this week are definitely @AlvinZhakata & @ZimGemsOfficial! Aluvah & The Gems! #GoZimbabweGo!!! pic.twitter.com/fFVAviStKZ — TeamTouriZim (@TeamTouriZim) July 18, 2019

Respect ✊🏿 @AlvinZhakata after completing the road trip from #Zimbabwe to #Cairo to witness #AFCON2019 in Egypt.



The real VIP of the tournament.🤗 pic.twitter.com/hu9rilCvyu — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) July 17, 2019

With a smile on his face and an ever humble chuckle - he says he just loves football.



Its time football also showed him love! He has earned it!



Fingers crossed that @CAF_Online makes him an ambassador or recognizes his efforts.



He is showing how to support football right. — Maynard Manyowa (@iAmKudaMaynard) July 17, 2019

As @AlvinZhakata prepares to meet CAF President Ahmad Ahmad. Lets remember that Aluvah braved cold weather, ran through his savings, slept in highways, was stuck between soldiers&protestors, went hungry, went without water, just so he can watch the game he loves at the big stage. pic.twitter.com/Z5Ls9ZIJ1P — Maynard Manyowa (@iAmKudaMaynard) July 17, 2019

.@AlvinZhakata has a 1pm appointment with @AAhmad_CAF at the @CairoMarriott. But he’s stuck in a taxi and he’s late, today of all days! Can you imagine???🤔🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mn0ZI5ZCAm — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) July 17, 2019

The @CAF_Online Executive Committee meets behind this door, at Salon Vert, at the @CairoMarriott, right now... @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino and @OmbaVeron, the FIFA Director for Africa and the Carribean, is also with them. It’s going to be their toughest meeting yet. pic.twitter.com/afyyB37DVV — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) July 17, 2019

This is @AlvinZhakata



Alvin travelled from Cape to Cairo, by road, to support his beloved Warriors at biggest continental stage.



More than that, he proved that Impossible is Nothing. He has inspired generations to come.



Lets bring him home! 🙏🏼🙏🏼



- https://t.co/v8u97FvtHc pic.twitter.com/0N7hMSGbpe — Maynard Manyowa (@iAmKudaMaynard) July 16, 2019

This is @AlvinZhakata a young man who hitchhiked from Cape to Cairo just to go and watch the Worriors play unfortunately he got there when they were already out. 👍🏾 to this kind of love for the country #proudzimbabwean #sportmanship #dedication @KirstyCoventry pic.twitter.com/cgOAj0QN8W — Proud Zimbabwean (@ZimbabweanProud) July 16, 2019

Priceless moments with Senegalese legend El Hadj Diouf and veteran Zim sportscaster @SteveVickers5.



"IT'S NICE TO BE HERE" - Matthew 17:4 pic.twitter.com/Zx3YSKAVbJ — Aluvah_Legacy (@AlvinZhakata) July 15, 2019

This is @alvinzhakata. He’s a nurse from Zimbabwe who has hitchhiked to Cairo (via Cape Town!), just to watch the #afcon. He needs a ticket for the final. Come on ⁦@CAF_Online⁩ sort him out. He’s the real afcon champion! pic.twitter.com/CXDvZKkXJu — Mani Djazmi (@BBC_Mani) July 15, 2019

I really do not want to say bad things about anyone but Not everyone was happy about me successfully completing the #CapeToCairo mission. Some felt #intimidated, to the extent of blocking my way to em high tables. Jealousy and envy are dangerous vices. Wither mankind🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TxasrBKz2T — Aluvah_Legacy (@AlvinZhakata) July 15, 2019

Well done Alvin Zhakata on your #CapeToCairoChronicles for The Warriors during AFCON 2019! Your support of our dream team and patriotic spirit are unmatched! #LuvDatWarrior #GoWarriors #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Uhcn3hBqKF — Chicken Inn Zimbabwe (@ChickenInnZW) June 26, 2019

DRIVE TIME in the magnificent city of CAIRO https://t.co/GJ21MyZ3eN — Aluvah_Legacy (@AlvinZhakata) July 13, 2019

#TalesOfaTraveller

My journey was so eventful. At some point on our way from Sudan TO Egypt, our bus was involved in a freak accident in the middle of a desert. Of coz I posed for pictures 🤣🤣 #IchavaNhoroondo pic.twitter.com/Lj042j7TbS — Aluvah_Legacy (@AlvinZhakata) July 12, 2019