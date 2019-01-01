EXTRA TIME: Premier League champion Riyad Mahrez stars in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

The Algeria international helped the Citizens clinch their second successive league title with his contributions at Brighton on Sunday

winger Riyad Mahrez starred as the only African in the starting XI of the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.

The 28-year-old earned his spot alongside several stars from different leagues across the globe including ’s Salomon Kalou, 's Thomas Delaney and 's Andrea Belotti in the squad.

Mahrez contributed a goal and an assist as Pep Guardiola’s side fought back to defeat and Hove Albion 4-1 to lift the Premier League title on Sunday.

The Algerian’s performance on the final matchday of the season got him an improved overall stats of 88 in the world’s biggest football video gaming platform while the triumph secured his second league winners’ medal, after ’s success in 2016.

Hero @Mahrez22 led @ManCity to a title clinching victory while all around Europe clubs continue the battle for trophies and European places. #TOTW #FUT pic.twitter.com/RCEAlXP1SN — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 15, 2019

international Salomon Kalou settled for a spot on the bench after his brace against helped Hertha Berlin to a 4-3 win in Saturday's match while Togolese striker Peniel Mlapa was named in the reserves after netting a hat-trick in VVV-Venlo’s 4-2 win over PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

The Dynamo Dresden loanee was given an improved rating of 76.