EXTRA TIME: Onyekuru, Diagne and Trezeguet make Fifa 19 Turkish Super Lig Team of the Season

The three players have been recognised for their performances in the Turkish top-flight

’s Henry Onyekuru, ’s Mbaye Diagne and ’s Mahmoud Trezeguet have been included in the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team's Turkish Super Lig Team of the Season.

Onyekuru and Diagne helped win the top-flight title for a record 22nd time with their contributions in front of goal.

Diagne finished as the league’s top scorer with 30 goals, including the 20 efforts before his January switch from Kasimpasa, while Onyekuru ended the campaign as Galatasaray's top scorer with 14 league goals.

Trezeguet, on his part, helped Kasimpasa avoid the drop with nine goals and nine assists in 34 league appearances.

In rewarding their fine form, Onyekuru has been given improved stats of 91 while Diagne has a rating of 93, and Trezeguet got an increased rating of 92 in Fifa 19.

The best from the Turkish Süper Lig also available from 6 pm UK! #TOTS #FUT pic.twitter.com/pMqaFdjKF6 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 31, 2019

The trio will now shift attention to the 2019 in , which kicks on June 21 in Egypt.

Onyekuru’s Nigeria have been placed in Group B against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar while Trezeguet’s Egypt will battle , DR Congo and Zimbabwe in Group A.

Diagne’s Senegal are up against , and in Group C.