EXTRA TIME: Namibia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania fans overjoyed with Afcon qualification

All 24 teams have now been confirmed for participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Among the many surprises is the high number of nations from Southern Africa and East Africa who have made it to the Afcon.

On Sunday, the new names to make that qualification list were Namibia, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, and .

In one of the highlights of the viral social media posts is a video where one can see how the Namibia players were dejected after losing their game 4-1 to Zambia. Then you can notice how their depression changed to extreme happiness when they heard Mozambique failed to win the other game in the group. This meant Namibia finished second and earned a trip to 2019.

You can also watch excellent stadium footage of fans celebrating for Tanzania and Zimbabwe in the stands.

Enjoy all the fan reaction below, while you can have a look at the full list of qualified nations.

This is how you support your national team.... Tanzania 🇹🇿 haven’t qualified for the AFCON in 39 years. They need to beat 🇺🇬 today and hope that Lesotho doesn’t win in Cape Verde 🇨🇻. #AFCON2019Q pic.twitter.com/7m1ljVrkzZ — Velile Mnyandu (@Veli_Mbuli) March 24, 2019

Thank you Zimbabwe ⚽️We appreciate ur support it was a long journey but Thank God we are through 🙏🙏.Well done to the team.Hello EGYPT #Afcon2019 — KMusona Official (@KMusonaofficial) March 24, 2019

Namibia went through a tough moment of sadness after their loss to Zambia in AFCON 2019 qualifier only be told the had qualified and sadness turned to joy.Simply amazing pic.twitter.com/OMsqLmdEOk — Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) March 24, 2019

Group K . It changed in a minute.

Congratulations Namibia 🇳🇦 pic.twitter.com/KgXvgssJIH — Aminah .B. (@AminahBabirye) March 23, 2019

Congrats to the Zimbabwe Warriors! Our neighbours will be my 2nd team at the in :) https://t.co/yq3FfQfIyY — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) March 24, 2019

Many thanks to this man (Fredrik Mendy) the man that took us (Namibia) to AFCON 2019 pic.twitter.com/WvKfWRtqo7 — Erasie Rassie (@Rassie160912) March 23, 2019

Job well done by the warriors, — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) March 24, 2019

Zimbabwe qualified again for the Afcon..thanks to the warriors and all who helped ..during the preparation ..#go warriors goal — shole isheanesugand (@isheanesugand) March 24, 2019

I don't know if Tanzania's going to be very good at the AFCON if they get there, but they'll certainly be a lot more fun to watch than Lesotho or Cape Verde. — Dennis Bakke (@dwbakke) March 24, 2019

🇹🇿 Tanzania will be at the AFCON tournament this summer for just the second time in the nation's history - the last time was in 1980!!



Here is the goal that sealed their 3-0 over previously-unbeaten Uganda: pic.twitter.com/GzJOWot3lo — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 24, 2019