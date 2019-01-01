EXTRA TIME: Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Pepe star in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

The African players are among several football stars selected for boosted ratings in the biggest football video gaming platform

centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and winger Nicolas Pepe have been named in this week's Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.

The duo played significant roles over the weekend as Napoli and Lille halted the title parties in and with crucial wins.

Koulibaly inspired Carlo Ancelotti's men to a 3-1 win over with his first career brace on Sunday.

The victory delayed ' bid to win the Italian top-flight and the international has been rewarded with an improved overall stats of 92.

Article continues below

In , Pepe's outstanding display put PSG's title party on hold as his goal and brace of assists secured a 5-1 win for Lille on Sunday.

His impressive performance has been rewarded with a boosted overall rating of 88 and a spot in the midfield alongside 's Kevin De Bruyne and Milan's Radja Nainggolan.