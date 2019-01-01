EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Baxter's resignation

We take a look at the social media reaction after the Bafana Bafana coach left his post on Friday morning

The expectation was already building on social media since coach Stuart Baxter announced a press conference.

Then the British coach stated he is resigning from his job as Bafana Bafana coach, following his inconsistent results at the helm of the national team.

We first take a look at the early reactions from the media to the breaking news in . After that we focus on the feelings from the Bafana Bafana fans, with their usual sense of humour and open criticism.

A popular opinion after Baxter's resignation, is that he should take over from Ernst Middendorp as coach.

Baxter won the league twice with Amakhosi and since then the team has struggled to win a trophy.

Another popular view is Benni McCarthy should be the next Bafana coach. The former star has more backers even though the likes of Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane have the better record and experience in domestic football.

Read all the reaction right here and share your views on who you think should replace Baxter in the hot seat.

SAFA say they’re going to have a technical meeting tomorrow to discuss the way forward following Stuart Baxter’s #Bafana resignation, suggesting that they’d like to have a resolution by the end of August. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 2, 2019

Stuart Baxter: "Someone should continue with this project and therefore am resigning as @BafanaBafana coach." — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 2, 2019

Breaking: Stuart Baxter has resigned as Bafana coach. — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) August 2, 2019

Stuart Baxter QUITS as Bafana Bafana Coach!!!! 👂🏽👂🏽 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 2, 2019

Lol are you celebrating Baxter's resignation Mhlekazi? https://t.co/WJgEk9OY8b — Malome Sam (@SamuelMachili) August 2, 2019

A few coaches are about to struggle with their high-high levels after Stuart Baxter's resignation today. Siiiiiiìi, the stress is real now. Things are about to become very interesting — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) August 2, 2019

Doesn’t matter who coaches the SA national teams (soccer, cricket, rugby), it will always be a poison chalice. Coaches are hired to be fired whilst the under performing, self serving administrators stay in the job forever! — Graeme Joffe (@Joffersmyboy) August 2, 2019

This picture says A LOT! https://t.co/D8bMIYJ4Rz — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) August 2, 2019

"It was my personal decision," Baxter pic.twitter.com/Y5VtFMxD56 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 2, 2019

Stuart Baxter's highlights: 1. Beating . 2. Beating . 3. Resigning. His replacement? I'd like to see Benni McCarthy get a high profile job in PSL, such as Kaizer Chiefs, before becoming a Bafana Bafana coach but I also think he has the personality to handle it sooner — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) August 2, 2019

Stuart Baxter wasn’t suppose to resign , he was supposed to be fired — pluggger_ (@pluggger_) August 2, 2019

Taking Hunt to the national team would nit help. Him and #Baxter have the same type of tactics. They also dont like certain players in which we like.



Only coacg to bring back our mojo is Benni. — Donnie (@donald_mmola) August 2, 2019

He plays negative football that's the problem, it won't make sense to replace Baxter with his worst version — Bokang ☠ (@Boks_26) August 2, 2019

@KaizerChiefs I hope you saw today that Baxter has resigned pic.twitter.com/hWkkjJf5rd — Kapzido (@Kapoko15) August 2, 2019

Baxter is gone, finally. The whole SAFA executive must also resign. Starting with Jordan#SAFA#bafanabafana — Mthoko Mashabane (@mthoko_sthe) August 2, 2019

STUART BAXTER must be BACK FOR KAIZER CHIEFS Mr KAIZER Motaung must take this opportunity to rehire him and sacking middendorp coz he failed dismal — Kwanele Kenneth Zulu (@Kwanele79622101) August 2, 2019

My other worry is that by the time @KaizerChiefs decides to let Middendorp go, Baxter would be coaching elsewhere. — Fulashe (@Mkhu28) August 2, 2019

This buccaneer is the best fit to take over from Baxter #Benny18Area pic.twitter.com/7pX65WcgPL — Koena. (@ThabaKoena) August 2, 2019

I hear the same song but dedicated to different people Pitso, G.I, Shakes, Baxter and at the end of this song, someone new gets the dedication. Don't fall for it Benni — Morongwa Tzwedha (@Sjijo_Mancape) August 2, 2019

Baxter should just go back to Kaizer Chiefs, we need him more than Bafana Bafana does anyways. pic.twitter.com/DkbbGO3kXH — Yem (@its_yem) August 2, 2019

Baxter resigned as Bafana Bafana coach, am I the only one who is happy? pic.twitter.com/DqdJMhXuyG — Wise (@WiseBGF) August 2, 2019