EXTRA TIME: Cedric Bakambu leads African stars in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week
DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu shines as the only African player in the starting XI of Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.
The Beijing Guoan attacker scored the match-winning goal as the Leopards booked their place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Liberia on Sunday.
Bakambu joins Belgium's Eden Hazard, France's Paul Pogba and Netherlands' Memphis Depay in forming this week's attacking line with an improved overall rating of 84.
Benin Republic hero Steve Mounie and Senegalese star Mbaye Niang got their spots on the bench after their efforts guided their teams to victory over Togo and Madagascar respectively.
The duo now enjoy an upgraded overall rating of 81 in the video gaming platform.
New #TOTW, based on International performances. #FUT pic.twitter.com/ux6UJ7841j— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 27, 2019
Despite being snubbed by Ghana, David Accam settled for a place in the reserve team after his brace helped Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 win over Columbus Crew in Saturday's Major League Soccer fixture.
Following the country's historic qualification to the 2019 Afcon, Burundi's Cedric Amissi joins the 23-man squad after his 75th-minute effort helped the Swallows hold Gabon to a 1-1 draw in Saturday's final Group C game.