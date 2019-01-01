EXTRA TIME: Bordeaux join Patapaa's Skopatomanaa trend for Koscielny's unveiling
Getty Images
Bordeaux took a step further to unveil Laurent Koscielny as their new signing by joining the viral ‘Skopatomanaa’ challenge.
‘Skopatomanaa’ is a gibberish phrase used by Ghana music sensation, Patapaa in a viral song titled 'Daavi Neba'.
It is frequently used to get people's views on social media.
Atletico Madrid used the phrase earlier this month after sharing photos of their players during one of their pre-season training sessions.
This time around, it could probably be that the Ligue 1 outfit want fans’ opinion on Koscielny’s return to France after a nine-year playing stint in the Premier League with Arsenal.
Sco pa tu manaa pic.twitter.com/fScJp1C266— FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 7, 2019