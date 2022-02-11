Explained: Why Chelsea will consider offers to sell Kepa in summer transfer window

Chelsea will consider offers to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer transfer window, despite being delighted with his recent improvement in form.

The Spain international has arguably been the match-winner in his last two appearances as Chelsea beat Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round and then Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday.

That semi-final win in the Club World Cup meant that Kepa has kept seven clean sheets in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

But, with Edouard Mendy now back with the squad after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, Kepa is expected to lose his starting spot for the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

That brutal decision towards Kepa isn't particularly fair and it is a sign that holding two ambitious, quality goalkeepers capable of being number one is unsustainable in the long run.

With Mendy having confirmed his status among the world's best in rapid time, Chelsea have made Kepa available for offers in the summer and the Blues are anticipating interest.

Overall, it is good news for Chelsea who can cash in on an asset that they spent £71 million ($96m) on after bringing him in from Athletic Club four years ago.

It's also good news for Kepa who has reimagined his game behind the scenes and demonstrated that he is a better goalkeeper than when Chelsea signed him.

Kepa's understudy for the 2018-19 campaign, Rob Green, has been impressed with how his former team-mate has responded to the criticism he received during Frank Lampard's time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

"The world that we live in now is one of extremes," Green tells GOAL. "This is especially true in the world of a goalkeeper.

"If you have a bad moment as a goalkeeper, you are [deemed] a bad goalkeeper forever. That’s the difference on the inside and outside.

“Under Frank [Lampard], it wasn’t settled. There were games with six or seven goals. It was helter-skelter stuff at times.

"Now, Kepa is back playing in games of more control. It is more predictable. You are not worried so much. You are playing with a more solid defence and a better base. It lends itself to steadying a goalkeeper.

“On a personal level for him, I am thrilled for him. He is a great lad and full of confidence in himself.

“It’s pleasing also that he has had a tough time and come through it and grown because of it. It will stand him in good stead for the future.

“It has been a great step forward to get this run of games. He is back making steady performances again.”

Mendy's performances at Afcon have seen him become a champion of Africa after winning becoming a European champion at club level last season. On Saturday night, he can also become a world club champion and he has truly become one of the world's best shot-stoppers.

He has taken his chance after arriving from Rennes in 2020 for £22m ($30m) without a big reputation.

He has repaid the faith shown in him by Chelsea's technical and performance advisor Petr Cech, and head of the goalkeeping department, Christophe Lollichon, both of whom were heavily involved in the decision to sign Mendy.

As Green points out, Mendy has also emerged as a genuine role model.

"To go from jobless in France six or seven years ago to where he is now is inspiring," the ex-West Ham man enthuses.

"What he has shown is that if you get a chance, you need to be ready to take it, in whatever walk of life. He got the chance to go to Rennes and took that chance. Then, at Chelsea, he took his chance.

"In the blink of an eye, he has changed his life and family’s life, and he is a hero.

"It’s remarkable how quickly this sport can change people’s lives. It is a special time for him."

Keeping two world-class goalkeepers happy can't have been easy but Thomas Tuchel has managed it so far. Kepa's probable sale at the end of the season will be the ultimate solution, but for now, they are working well together.

In the meantime, Green believes that Chelsea should just enjoy the fact that they probably have the best number one and number two combination in world football right now.

“They are two really top goalkeepers," the former England international says. "It is such a strong position now for Chelsea. It has gone from a worry under Frank to a strength for Tuchel.

“Thankfully, Chelsea have got plenty of games left to play. They’ve been in five competitions this season.

“Having been there, what you want as a goalkeeper is communication. A manager might say, 'Right, you are not going to play in these games' but as long as he's telling you when you will play, that gives you something to aim towards.

“It gives you something to train towards and keeps everyone on board. It keeps the standards up. It is about being sharp and I am sure Mendy and Kepa appreciate each other’s talents.

“They can keep driving each other forward and thrive in a happy environment as a goalkeeping department. But, to do that, you have to manage it from above.

"Tuchel seems to have done that very well because you have never been able to complain about goalkeeping since he has arrived.”

