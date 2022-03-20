Explained: What does Aubameyang's celebration vs Real Madrid mean?

Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang ran rampant against Real Madrid in one of football's biggest matches, and the Barcelona star celebrated in style with a reference to one of the world's most famous animes.

The ex-Arsenal star scored two and assisted another in Barcelona's 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid, makign a major statement as Xavi's side continues to rebuild its image.

After his second goal, Aubameyang ran to the corner to celebrate, making a reference to Dragon Ball Z on a day that will long be remembered by Barca fans.

What was Aubameyang's celebration?

The Gabon international's celebration came after his second goal as he appeared to make reference to Dragon Ball Z's iconic character Goku.

Aubameyang's gesture was similar to Goku's instant transmission, with eagle-eyed fans on social media quick to recognise the striker's reference.

It's not the first time Aubameyang has made his fondness for the anime known, as the forward has a tattoo paying homage to DBZ.

One person who surely won't be thrilled with Aubaeyang's celebration is Toni Kroos, who saw his Real Madrid side on the wrong side of a battering.

Kroos has previously criticised Aubameyang's celebrations, saying he was not a fan of such pre-conceived routines.

The Real Madrid star pointed to Aubameyang's previous celebrations with Black Panther and Spider-Man masks, calling them "nonsense" while saying they aren't befitting of a role model.

