'Exhausting' – Chelsea new boy Havertz details differences between Premier League and Bundesliga

The Germany international believes there is a gap in terms of the physicality of both divisions - but says he can bridge it given time

’s Kai Havertz says it may take him time to find his feet in the Premier League due to the difference between football in and .

The 21-year-old made a switch from in the summer and has played five games for his new club, notably starring as they romped to a 6-0 victory over Barnsley, in which he netted a hat-trick.

He has yet to reach that level of excellence in the Premier League, despite playing Chelsea’s four matches in their entirety, notching a single assist in the stunning 3-3 comeback draw against WBA in September.

He believes, however, that his game will come together in time.

“It was difficult for me, especially because the Premier League is a completely different league,” he explained to Chelsea’s official website. “It's more intense and I noticed that in the first few games.

“It has gone pretty well for me recently but I think there is also still a lot of potential upwards. I want to exploit that in the next few weeks and months.

“The hat-trick [against Barnsley] was good for me. The start was a little difficult because I only trained with the team for five or six days, then played the first game right away. It was also a very big step for me to leave my family and familiar surroundings. Of course, it takes time to get it right.”

The Germany international explained what the major differences are between life in the two divisions.

“The intensity in the duels and the runs is much higher,” he said. “It's a completely different league and the games are very exhausting.

“The isn't worse but I noticed differences. It seems to me like there aren't any average or bad players here – everybody is at a very high level.”

Havertz will be seeking to win his ninth international cap against on Saturday in the Nations League as he looks to add to the single goal he has scored for Joachim Low’s side.

A match at home against on Tuesday will follow before he returns to club duties.