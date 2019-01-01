EXCLUSIVE: 'It was always going to be the best' – Omeruo relishing Troost-Ekong partnership
Nigeria international Kenneth Omeruo feels his partnership with William Troost-Ekong was always going to be the best.
Coach Gernot Rohr preferred to start Omeruo in the heart of Super Eagles defence with Troost-Ekong, ahead of Leon Balogun, in their Africa Cup of Nations opener against Burundi.
The decision yielded a positive result, with both holding sway to neutralise the threats of the Swallows attacks, led by Saido Berahino.
Aside from keeping a clean sheet, both performed well in a backline which looked formidable in the encounter played in Alexandria.
The Leganes man is delighted with the way his combo with the Italy-based defender worked out on the night.
“I have been playing along with Ekong for a while now and our partnership is solid,” Omeruo told Goal.
“Our partnership was always going to be the best because we play for one another and it good we kept a clean slate.
“The Burundians are good and they have nothing to lose before us. All they wanted was a draw and hopefully get us on the counter but our backline was at alert.
“Hopefully we can keep growing the relationship more, and the better we get at playing together, the better the results will be for the team.”
Rohr is expected to maintain the partnership when the three-time African champions face Guinea in their next outing on Wednesday.