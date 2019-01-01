EXCLUSIVE: 'It was always going to be the best' – Omeruo relishing Troost-Ekong partnership

The 25-year-old is refreshed by the natural understanding he has with Udinese defender in Super Eagles’ triumph over the Swallows

international Kenneth Omeruo feels his partnership with William Troost-Ekong was always going to be the best.

Coach Gernot Rohr preferred to start Omeruo in the heart of Super Eagles defence with Troost-Ekong, ahead of Leon Balogun, in their opener against Burundi.

The decision yielded a positive result, with both holding sway to neutralise the threats of the Swallows attacks, led by Saido Berahino.

Aside from keeping a clean sheet, both performed well in a backline which looked formidable in the encounter played in Alexandria.

The man is delighted with the way his combo with the -based defender worked out on the night.

“I have been playing along with Ekong for a while now and our partnership is solid,” Omeruo told Goal.

“Our partnership was always going to be the best because we play for one another and it good we kept a clean slate.

“The Burundians are good and they have nothing to lose before us. All they wanted was a draw and hopefully get us on the counter but our backline was at alert.

“Hopefully we can keep growing the relationship more, and the better we get at playing together, the better the results will be for the team.”

Rohr is expected to maintain the partnership when the three-time African champions face Guinea in their next outing on Wednesday.