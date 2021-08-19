Ex-Liverpool striker Awoniyi dazzles in Europa Conference League with brace and assist

The former Nigeria youth star delivered a five-star performance in the first-half of Thursday's encounter

Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brace with an assist as Union Berlin cruised to comfortable 3-0 win over KuPS in a Uefa Europa Conference League play-off game.

The former Liverpool forward started the first-half goal fest in Helsinki with his sixth-minute opener.

A few minutes later, Awoniyi supplied Max Kruse to double Union Berlin's lead in the 29th minute and then he found the back of the net again two minutes later.

After the restart, the 24-year-old was replaced on the hour-mark as the Iron Ones maintained their first-half dominance.

Two other Nigerians were in action at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, albeit on the opposite side from ex-Liverpool man Awoniyi.

Henry Uzochokwu started for the Finnish club and he received a yellow card in the 36th minute, his compatriot Aniekpeno Udoh was an unused substitute.

Cameroon's Macdonald Ngwa Niba and Ghana's Bismark Adjei-Boateng were also on parade for KuPS but they were later replaced in the second half.

Last Saturday, Awoniyi scored his maiden Bundesliga goal of the season as the Iron Ones were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayer Leverkusen.

Article continues below

He returned to the Stadion An der Alten Firstere on a permanent deal in July after impressing on loan last season.

Awoniyi will hope to build his scoring form when Union Berlin travel to Hoffenheim for their next Bundesliga fixture on Sunday.

They host KuPS for the return fixture of the Conference League play-off on Thursday.