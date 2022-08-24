Revealed: Ex-Liverpool star peed on Anfield goalposts to break Premier League curse

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has revealed he once peed on Anfield's goalposts to help them lift the 2019-20 Premier League trophy.

Grobbelaar reveals African superstition

Admits he gave it a try

Liverpool went on to win league

WHAT HAPPENED? Grobbelaar was told that in Africa if a pitch was cursed then the remedy was to pee on the posts, and the ex-goalkeeper admits he watered the Anfield pitch in his own special way before Liverpool's title charge in 2019-20.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I peed in a bottle, poured it all down the posts and crossbar at both ends, and saved a penalty at the Anfield Road End [during our corporate game]," he told FourFourTwo. "Then the Reds went on an undefeated run at Anfield and won the Premier League!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool ended a 30-year wait to be crowned English champions in 2020. However, the title has eluded the club since, with the Reds pipped to top spot last season by a single point.

THE STORY IN ONE PICTURE:

Liverpool celebrate their long wait for a league title in 2020 ... but did Grobbelaar help?

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool won the title in 2020 with seven games left to play. It's the earliest title win in English top flight history, according to Opta.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool have made their worst start to a season under Jurgen Klopp and host Bournemouth next looking for their first win of the campaign.