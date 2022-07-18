'This will be the happiest time in my career!' - Ex-Juve & Bayern ace Vidal delighted to sign with Flamengo

The 35-year-old has long held an affinity with the Brazilian giants and cannot wait to aid in their quest to regain the Libertadores

Chilean football legend Arturo Vidal affirmed that he was delighted to be lining up for Flamengo, while revealing that he had arrived in Rio de Janeiro to regain the Copa Libertadores for the club. Vidal, 35, has enjoyed an illustrious career to date which includes spells at some of the world's biggest teams, such as Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter.

Now he returns to South American football for the first time since first leaving hometown club Colo Colo more than a decade ago, and he has high hopes for his stay at one of the game's biggest institutions.

'I am here for the Libertadores'

Vidal said that he has been fascinated by Flamengo since hearing of the club from ex-Leverkusen team-mate Renato Augusto, and he has often been spotted wearing the Mengao's distinctive black and red colours even before signing on a free transfer.

"I have wanted to play for Flamengo for a long time," he beamed in Monday's presentation.

"They are the best team in South America. To keep on winning in my career, this is where I had to be.

"I have been training here for three days, meeting the team, I have played against a few of them. It is a strong, winning team which showed as much in the last game. I couldn't ask for a better impression.

"[Winning the Libertadores] is my dream. That is what I am here for."

The bigger picture

With a slice of good fortune Vidal's wait for the Libertadores may prove brief.

Flamengo are already safely into the quarter finals of the South American competition, having disposed of Colombia's Deportes Tolima in the last 16.

A tie against fellow Brazilian titans Corinthians now awaits, with the first leg scheduled for August 2 in Arena Corinthians.