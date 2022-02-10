Ex-Gor Mahia players Shakava, Musa and Kahata will save Kenya Police from relegation - Omollo

Former Kenya international defender Sammy Omollo has lauded recent Kenya Police FC recruitments from Gor Mahia FC stating they will help the team avoid relegation.

The administrative side recently concluded the signing of ex-K'Ogalo defender Haron Shakava on a one-year deal. At Police, the towering defender joined his former partners, Musa Mohammed and Francis Kahata.

The renowned tactician has now explained how the trio will impact the league debutants.

Musa, Shakava and Kahata will save Police

"Police have made intelligent and good signings for the short-term in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League," Omollo told GOAL on Thursday.

"These are players who have experience and know what to do to get positive results. They have won the league and have even managed to get through the season unbeaten. It is, for this reason, I believe they will be helpful for the Police.

"I am confident they will not get relegated, they will play in the top-tier next season. Ex-Gor Mahia players will save them from returning to the National Super League.

"However, I challenge the team to now integrate experience and youth in that the team will even be better in the long-term. From the signings they are making, it shows they have money which is a good thing. I am happy with what they are doing."

How will Shakava exit affect Gor Mahia?

The tactician has further explained how K'Ogalo might be affected after the exit of their former skipper.

"Honestly, Gor Mahia don't have the numbers in defence which is one of the vital departments in a team," Omollo continued.

"So the exit of Shakava further weakens them defensively because he is an experienced player who has won the league with them.

"His exit also means the depth is not good because K'Ogalo right now I think have about 14 players. So they will have to depend on the youth team in terms of providing players. In some departments, they will definitely struggle."

Gor Mahia are currently placed fourth on the table with 30 points from 17 games while Police are 10th with 22 points from 17 games.