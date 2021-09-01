Ex-Bayern Munich defender Boateng joins Lyon on free transfer

The Germany international has signed a contract with the French outfit that will keep him at the Groupama Stadium until 2023

Ex-Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has joined Lyon on a free transfer.

The Ligue 1 outfit have confirmed Boateng's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Olympique Lyonnais is very happy to announce the arrival of German international defender Jérôme Boateng.

"Free from any contract since July 1 after 10 years with Bayern Munich, the 2014 World champion and two-time Champions League winner has signed up with OL for the next two seasons, i.e. until June 30. 2023."

More to folllow.