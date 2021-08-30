‘Everything was done’ - Amad’s Feyenoord loan cancelled after Man Utd teenager's injury blow

The Manchester United youngster should have been heading to the Netherlands for the season

Amad Diallo’s potential loan deal from Manchester United to Feyenoord appears to be dead in the water.

The sheer volume of quality attacking players at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal at Old Trafford had led to the suggestion that Amad could depart the club this summer on a season-long loan deal.

Those prospects appear to be over, however. A proposed move to the Netherlands has been called off after Amad suffered an injury.

Speaking to AD, Feyenoord technical director Frank Arnesen said: "He got injured, it's cancelled. Too bad, everything was done. I've talked a lot with the people at Manchester United, but it's more sensible to let him recover at that club.

"It may be a while before he comes back."

There has been no indication from Manchester United what the injury may be or how long Amad could be sidelined for.

Amad joined Manchester United in January from Atalanta, though the deal had been tied up well before that.

He was introduced to the team gently in the second half of the 2020-21 season, featuring eight times in total, including three times in the Premier League. He scored one memorable goal against AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

With the likes of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo arriving to bolster Solskjaer’s offensive options this summer, though, the prospect of the 19-year-old featuring significantly this season, even in the lesser competitions is scant, and with that in mind Man Utd have been trying to move him on to given him experience.

A deal with Feyenoord had appeared to have been done before the injury blocked it.

