'Everything going Liverpool's way in title race' - Ince sees fortune favouring Klopp's men

The former Reds midfielder believes a 29-year wait for top-flight glory at Anfield can be ended this season as football fate smiles on Merseyside

have “everything on their side” in the Premier League title race, says Paul Ince, with fortune favouring a team that has waited 29 years for top-flight glory.

The Reds are far from over the line yet, with defending champions Manchester City refusing to surrender their crown without a fight.

Those on Merseyside also have painful memories when it comes to late pushes for the finishing line, with Steven Gerrard’s slip in 2014 still haunting their dreams.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have, however, suffered only one defeat through 33 games and picked up a useful habit of grinding out results when not at their best.

Ince believes that will deliver the ultimate prize, with a man who graced Liverpool’s books having previously tasted title success at telling Paddy Power: “A few weeks ago, I said that by this stage we’d know who’s going to win the Premier League because Man City and Liverpool would be dropping points. But, the fact is, neither of them are.

“In 1993 when I won the league with Man United, there were defining moments in that season. The Fergie Time win over for example, we knew then that the title was ours.

“I sense that now with Liverpool. They’re not absolutely blowing teams away, they’re just having defining moments and decisions on their side.

“Against when Jordan Pickford made that mistake, or against with the penalty, or Shane Long’s mistake last week.

“Things are happening for them that make me believe it’s their year.

“Decisions are falling for them, and that’s what you need in the title race. You need those decisions and the luck on your side.

“Liverpool aren’t even playing particularly well in the league, it’s scrappy to watch, but the end result is still the same – three points.

“They have got to go on and win it now. is a crucial game for them because of previous memories they’ve had in the title charge.

“I honestly believe Liverpool will win it this season. Everything is on their side.”

Liverpool are set to play host to Chelsea on Sunday.

It was the Blues who put a serious dent in their aspirations five years ago, but those in the Reds camp are determined to ensure there is no repeat of that heartache in 2019.