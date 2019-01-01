'Everyone was gobsmacked' - Salah's incredible gesture after young Liverpool runs into lamp-post

The Reds star has proved his class on and off the pitch, stopping to make the day of a young supporter who injured himself

After beginning the Premier League season on fire with , scoring in the Reds 4-1 win over Norwich, Mohamed Salah's good form has continued off the pitch.

On Saturday, a young fan was attempting to get Salah's attention as he left training at Melwood but ended up running into a lamp-post and knocking himself out in the process.

As the blood began to pour, the tears were very quickly halted as Salah turned his car around and went to check on the injured Reds fan.

The Egyptian star also happily posted for pictures with the two kids in a moment their dad admits is still hard to believe.

"We live just opposite Melwood and the two boys have been spending their holidays trying to get pictures of their heroes," Joe Cooper told the Liverpool Echo .

"Unfortunately Louis went straight into a lamp-post while running after the car and busted his nose when he hit the floor. We were still trying to work out what had happened when Mo arrived. He'd seen one of the boys had hurt himself and he had the decency to drive back into the close to check that he was ok.

"No-one could believe it. Everyone was gobsmacked. Mo asked if the boys were all right and gave them a big hug which was what they both needed.

"It was a touch of class on Mo Salah's part to turn round and actively come looking for the boys. He was really apologetic and saying sorry for something that wasn't his fault.

"I'd just like to say a big thank you to him. He's a top bloke."

@MoSalah thank you for coming back to check on my boys after Louis KO’d himself trying to get a wave! He loves you so much and the pain went away instantly when you came to give them a hug. A nose reset worth well worth it he said. You are a top man and a true gent! #EgyptianKing pic.twitter.com/wrmHc4vxB9

— Joe Cooper 🐺 (@joecooper93) August 10, 2019

Salah, who was named as one of Times 100 most influential people in 2019, is no stranger to a gesture of goodwill and late last week made a £2.5 million donation to help renovate the National Cancer Institute in Cairo following a terrorist attack.

As he shines off the pitch, the Liverpool winger will be hoping to reach new heights on it this season after having to share his Golden Boot last season with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Egyptian has started the new Premier League campaign on the right foot as he struck in the Reds 4-1 win over the Canaries on Friday and will next face off against in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday.